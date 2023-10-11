close
Non-residents, foreign cos without PAN can open bank a/cs in IFSC-Gift City

Non-resident or foreign company opening a bank account at the International Financial Services Centres will have to file a declaration in Form 60 and should not have any tax liabilities in India

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 5:16 PM IST
Non-residents and foreign companies opening bank accounts in IFSC Gift City will not have to furnish PAN and instead file a declaration.
The non-resident or the foreign company opening a bank account at the International Financial Services Centres (IFSC) will have to file a declaration in Form 60 and should not have any tax liabilities in India.
The Finance Ministry has amended Income Tax Rules exempting non-residents opening a bank account from the requirement of submitting PAN.
Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT)-IFSC is being promoted as a tax-neutral enclave for the financial sector.
Nangia Andersen LLP Partner - Financial Services Sunil Gidwani said this relaxation will make it easy for foreign companies, NRIs and other non-residents to open a bank account with an IFSC bank.
"It will boost the liability/deposits side as well as the retail business segment of a bank in IFSC," Gidwani said.

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 5:16 PM IST

