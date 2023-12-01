Sensex (0.74%)
COP28: UAE president announces $30 bn fund to bridge climate finance gap

In collaboration with global asset managers BlackRock, Brookfield and TPG, ALTÉRRA has committed $6.5 billion to climate-dedicated funds for global investments, including the Global South

COP28

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 4:05 PM IST
United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed announced on Friday the establishment of a $30 billion climate fund for global climate solutions that it hopes will lead to $250 billion of investment by the end of the decade.

Dubbed ALTÉRRA, the fund will allocate $25 billion towards climate strategies and $5 billion specifically to incentivise investment flows into the Global South, according to a statement by the COP28 Presidency.
In collaboration with global asset managers BlackRock, Brookfield and TPG, ALTÉRRA has committed $6.5 billion to climate-dedicated funds for global investments, including the Global South, the statement said.

ALTÉRRA was established by Abu Dhabi-based alternate investment manager Lunate, and COP28 Director-General Majid Al Suwaidi will serve as ALTÉRRA's chief executive officer.

(Reporting by William James; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Susan Fenton and Sharon Singleton)

Topics : COP27 UAE Green Climate Fund Green financing

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 4:05 PM IST

