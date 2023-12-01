Sensex (0.71%)
Palestinians say Israel is warning them to leave areas in southern Gaza

The leaflets signaled that Israel was preparing to widen its offensive, which has so far focused largely on the northern part of the Gaza Strip

Israel-Hamas, Israeli airstrike, Gaza Strip

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip

AP Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip)
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 2:02 PM IST
Residents say Israel has dropped leaflets over parts of southern Gaza, urging people to leave homes east of the town of Khan Younis. The leaflets also warned that Khan Younis was now a dangerous battle zone.
The leaflets signaled that Israel was preparing to widen its offensive, which has so far focused largely on the northern part of the Gaza Strip.
Hundreds of thousands of people fled northern Gaza earlier in the war, with many taking shelter in Khan Younis and other cities in the south.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gaza conflict Israel-Palestine Middle East palestine

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 2:02 PM IST

