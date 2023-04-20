Credit Suisse AT1 holders' billions of debt challenged in Swiss court

By Karin Matussek and Lucca de Paoli

The Swiss finance watchdog is facing a handful of court challenges over the controversial decision to wipe out billions of Credit Suisse Group AG debt last month.





The notes were valued around $17 billion before they were written down to nothing after the hastily arranged, Swiss government-brokered deal that saw UBS Group AG buy Credit Suisse. A spokesperson for Finma declined to comment. The Swiss administrative court has received four filings linked to the additional-tier 1 debt writedown, a spokesperson said on Thursday declining to give any detail on who the claimants are and what they are seeking.



Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s clients lost more than $700 million on the wipeout while Pacific Investment Management Co. was among the largest holder of the notes with $807 million of the securities. Bondholders have argued that they were treated unfairly, and pointed to a law that was changed the day before the notes were written off. The government move flipped the general convention of how to manage an insolvency event on its head, by hitting debt holders with losses before equity. That has thrown up a unique legal situation that’s left everyone from institutional investors to wealthy bank clients looking at different ways to claw back their money.

Also Read What are AT1 bonds, and why are Credit Suisse's worth $17 bn now wiped out? After Credit Suisse wipeout, AT1 bonds make a return in the global market Who are the owners of the risky, worthless Credit Suisse's AT1 bonds? Banks tier II bond issuance surges 3.5 times in FY23, shows data UBS takes over Credit Suisse: Everything you need to know about the crisis Janet Yellen calls for better US-China relations as tensions rise Shift in global governance is needed to tackle climate crisis: UN report Nato chief Stoltenberg visits Kyiv for first time since Russian invasion Elon Musk's SpaceX set to launch 1st test flight of Starship rocket system Army vs paramilitary: A common person's guide to the crisis in Sudan



Finma defended its decision to wipe out AT1 holders, saying that provisions that allowed for the writedown were in the prospectus of the document. Law firms Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and Pallas Partners have both been rallying aggrieved bondholders since the deal last month.