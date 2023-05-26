close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

US manufactured capital goods demand unexpectedly rebound in April

Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, surged 1.4% last month, the Commerce Department said on Friday

Reuters
US flag, US, united states

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 7:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

New orders for key U.S.-manufactured capital goods unexpectedly rebounded in April, raising cautious optimism that business spending on equipment could recover in the second quarter after recent back-to-back declines.
 
Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, surged 1.4% last month, the Commerce Department said on Friday. Data for March was revised higher to show these so-called core capital goods declining 0.6% instead of 1.1% as previously reported.
 
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods orders would fall 0.2%. Core capital goods orders increased 2.7% on a year-on-year basis in April.
 
The outlook for business spending on equipment is uncertain.
 
The government reported on Thursday that corporate profits fell in the first quarter, marking the third straight quarterly drop.
 
Higher interest rates are raising costs for businesses, tightening of credit by banks could make it even harder to undertake capital expenditure projects, undercutting manufacturing.
 

Also Read

Added value to Council: Russia backs India's permanent membership at UNSC

Abolish veto rights or give them to new permanent members in UNSC: India

Trump decries charges, accuses radical left of election interference

Trump's arraignment bitterly divides US lawmakers ahead of 2024 elections

Classified records pose conundrum stretching back to Jimmy Carter

Visit to India to attend SCO meet was 'productive': Pak's Bilawal Bhutto

Climbers celebrate Mt Everest 70th anniversary amid melting glaciers

Pope Francis taps successor as archbishop of Buenos Aires: Vatican

DGCA required to deregister aircraft: Go First lessors to Delhi HC

Strong earthquake shakes eastern Japan; no tsunami warning issued

The sector, which accounts for 11.3% of the U.S. economy, is also being hampered by a shift in spending away from goods to services and careful management of business inventory levels amid slowing demand.
 
Orders for electrical equipment, appliances and components fell 1.0%, while bookings for computers and electronic products dropped 1.4%. Orders for machinery increased 1.0%.
 
Shipments of core capital goods rose 0.5% in April after falling 0.2% in March. Core capital goods shipments are used to calculate equipment spending in the gross domestic product measurement. Business spending on equipment has declined for two straight quarters, the first back-to-back decline since 2020.
 
Orders for items ranging from toasters to aircraft that are meant to last three years or more increased 1.1% last month.
These so-called durable goods orders climbed 3.3% in March.
 
Transportation orders rose 3.7% after jumping 9.9% in the prior month. Motor vehicle orders dipped 0.1%, falling for a second straight month.
 
The volatile civilian aircraft category experienced an 8.3% drop in orders after a 96.0% surge in March. Boeing reported on its website that it had received 34 aircraft orders, down from 60 in March.
 
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; editing by Paul Simao)

Topics : US economy United States

First Published: May 26 2023 | 7:11 PM IST

Latest News

View More

US manufactured capital goods demand unexpectedly rebound in April

US flag, US, united states
2 min read

What is C-KYC? All you need to know about the centralised database

video calling, video KYC
3 min read

Physics Wallah to invest Rs 120 cr in 3 yrs to boost tech skilling platform

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
2 min read

Inox Green Energy Services loss narrows to Rs 1.61 cr in March quarter

INOX AP currently manufactures 3300 TPD of liquid gases across 44 locations in the country.
1 min read

Delhi HC asks police about action over offensive tweet against Md Zubair

Delhi High Court
3 min read

Most Popular

Tipu Sultan's bedchamber sword creates new auction record in London

f Tipu Sultan
3 min read

Emerging US debt deal would raise limit, cap spending for two years

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, center, speaks to members of the media while arriving at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
5 min read

Micky Jagtiani, founder of retail giant Landmark Group, passes away at 70

Micky Jagtiani
2 min read

LIVE: PM Modi says new Parliament building will make every Indian proud

Narendra Modi, PM Modi
1 min read

Imran Khan, wife barred from leaving the country, says Pakistan media

Imran Khan
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon