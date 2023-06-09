Credit Suisse puts up China brokerage venture for sale due to takeover: Rpt

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 9 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse and a joint venture partner are seeking buyers for their China securities brokerage business due to the Swiss bank's takeover by rival UBS, said two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Citi, whose CEO Jane Fraser was in China this week, is setting up a securities brokerage in China. It had hoped to fast track development via an acquisition but decided to stick to its original plan to grow the business organically, said one of the people.

Citigroup had at one point shown interest in acquiring Credit Suisse Securities China (CSS), they added.