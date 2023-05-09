UBS to take in Credit Suisse CEO as banks' merger closes within 2 weeks

UBS said Tuesday it's bringing the CEO of Credit Suisse on to its executive board and will keep the two banks operating separately for the foreseeable future as it moves forward with a high-profile merger expected to close within two weeks.

The two Zurich-based banks, longtime rivals, are uniting in a $3.25 billion deal hastily arranged in March by Swiss government officials and regulators after Credit Suisse's stock plunged and jittery depositors quickly pulled out their money. The merger aimed to stem upheaval in the global financial system after the collapse of two U.S. banks that has shaken confidence in the sector.

This is a pivotal moment for UBS, Credit Suisse and the entire banking industry," said UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti, who was brought back to the bank to help see the deal through.

Together we will solidify and represent the Swiss model for finance around the world, one that is capital-light, less reliant on taking risk and anchored by stability and high-touch service, he said.

UBS announced several high-level appointments, including that Credit Suisse CEO Ulrich Krner will join its executive board with the job of ensuring Credit Suisse's operational continuity and client focus, while supporting the integration process.

"UBS AG and Credit Suisse AG will continue to operate independently for the foreseeable future and UBS will carry out the integration in a phased approach," UBS said.

Also Read Credit Suisse in for firestorm as shareholders get last crack at meet Credit Suisse under pressure to merge with UBS, meets to weigh options Credit Suisse's net asset outflows topped $68 billion in first quarter UBS takes over Credit Suisse: Everything you need to know about the crisis UBS in talks to buy embattled Swiss rival Credit Suisse, says report Process underway to bring mortal remains of Indian engineer killed in US India and Israel to 're-accelerate' work to strengthen strategic relations China exports up 8.5% in Apr in unexpected climb despite weakening demand Goldman Sachs agrees to pay $215 mn to end case on underpaying women Blinken intends to go to China as soon as conditions allow: US State dept

The Swiss attorney general's office has opened a probe into events surrounding Credit Suisse ahead of the UBS takeover, and the executive branch ordered tens of millions in cuts to the bonuses of top Credit Suisse executives on Wednesday.