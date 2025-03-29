Saturday, March 29, 2025 | 10:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Curfew lifted in east Kathmandu, over 100 pro-king protestors arrested

Curfew lifted in east Kathmandu, over 100 pro-king protestors arrested

Parts of Kathmandu on Friday witnessed a tense situation after pro-monarchy protesters pelted stones, attacked the office of a political party, set fire to vehicles and looted shops

Nepal Rally, Gyanendra Shah Supporters

Police have arrested 105 agitators who were involved in burning houses and vandalising vehicles (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Authorities in Nepal on Saturday lifted a curfew imposed in the eastern part of Kathmandu following violent clashes between the security personnel and the pro-monarchy protesters, as tensions eased in the area.

Parts of Kathmandu on Friday witnessed a tense situation after pro-monarchy protesters pelted stones, attacked the office of a political party, set fire to vehicles and looted shops in the Tinkune area of the capital.

Two persons, including a TV cameraman, were killed in the clashes between the security personnel and the pro-monarchy protesters. The Army was later called out to control the situation.

The curfew imposed since 4.25 pm on Friday has been lifted from 7 am on Saturday, according to a notice issued by Kathmandu District Administration Office.

 

Police have arrested 105 agitators who were involved in burning houses and vandalising vehicles during Friday's violent demonstration.

Also Read

Nepal Rally, Gyanendra Shah

Army called as Kathmandu's pro-monarchy protests turns violent, killing one

KP Sharma Oli, Oli, Nepal PM

Pro-monarchists to intensify agitation to reinstate monarchy in Nepal

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister, in podcast with Lex Fridman

PM Modi's 38 foreign trips since 2022 cost nearly Rs 258 cr: Govt data

KP Sharma Oli, Oli, Nepal PM

Nepal's PM warns against forgetting monarchy's past 'autocratic rule'

PremiumKhukri Rum, Nepal, Nepal's Khukri Rum

MCKT Beverages launches Nepal's Khukri Rum in India, sets expansion plan

The protesting monarchists were demanding the reinstatement of the monarchy and a Hindu kingdom.

The demonstration turned violent after Durga Prasai, the convenor of the agitation, broke the security barricade, riding a bulletproof vehicle, and headed towards Baneshwor, where the Parliament building is located.

Those arrested included the general secretary of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party Dhawal Shumsher Rana and a central member of the party, Rabindra Mishra, among others.

Prasai, the key person behind Friday's violent demonstration, is at large, Superintendent of Police of Kathmandu District Police Range Apil Bohara said.

According to the police, 53 police personnel, 22 Armed Police Force personnel and 35 protestors were injured in Friday's incident.

During the violent demonstration, 14 buildings were set on fire and nine were vandalised. Nine government vehicles were torched and six private vehicles were vandalised.

Protesters also attacked the Kantipur Television building and Annapurna Media House in the Tinkune area.

Nepal's political parties through a Parliament declaration abolished the 240-year-old monarchy in 2008 and turned the erstwhile Hindu kingdom into a secular, federal, democratic republic.

The monarchists have been demanding the restoration of the monarchy since the former king appealed for support in a video message telecast on Democracy Day (February 19).

The pro-monarchy activists also held a rally on March 9 in support of the former king who landed at the Tribhuvan International Airport from Pokhara after visiting religious places in different parts of the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

illegal immigrants, migrants

US judge temporarily blocks deportations to third countries without appeal

High-rise building

Love at first sale? 31 men tricked by 'girlfriend' estate agents in China

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump calls first talk with new Canadian PM 'extremely productive'

Israel, Hezbollah

Israel hits Beirut for first time since ceasefire ended war with Hezbollah

Thailand Earthquake

Powerful earthquake rocks Myanmar and Thailand, over 150 people killed

Topics : Nepal Kathmandu KP Sharma Oli

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 29 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOCSK vs RCB LIVE ScoreWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon