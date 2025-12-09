Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Inside China's wireless train convoy hauling cargo equal to 3 Eiffel Towers

Inside China's wireless train convoy hauling cargo equal to 3 Eiffel Towers

China has tested a wireless train convoy on the Baoshen Railway, moving seven freight trains carrying 35,000 tonnes, equal to three Eiffel Towers, safely in close formation

china trains

Each train carried 5,000 tonnes of cargo, giving a combined load of 35,000 tonnes. (Photo: Unsplash/Representative image)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China has successfully demonstrated a cutting-edge rail system that could reshape freight transport. Instead of connecting trains with physical couplings, the new system uses wireless signals to link multiple trains, allowing them to operate in close formation with precise coordination, South China Morning Post reported.
 
On Monday, seven freight trains on the Baoshen Railway in Inner Mongolia ran together in a coordinated convoy. Each train carried 5,000 tonnes of cargo, giving a combined load of 35,000 tonnes, which is around three and a half times the weight of the Eiffel Tower. Unlike conventional operations, the trains were able to maintain much closer distances while accelerating and braking safely.
 
 
State broadcaster CCTV reported that the system could increase China’s railway freight capacity by over 50 per cent without building new tracks.
 

What technology powers the wireless convoy?

The system, developed by China Shenhua Energy Company and other domestic organisations, uses a “two-dimensional control mode” that combines relative speed and absolute distance to manage train movements.
 
According to CHN Energy, communication between trains and the ground allows the technology to control movements based on both the trains’ speed relative to each other and the actual distance between them, enabling safe close-range operation.

Also Read

Motor Insurance

North leads in motor insurance claims; EV repair may cost Rs 39,000: Report

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump hints at additional tariffs on Indian rice as trade talks drag

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo asked to cut winter schedule by 5% amid high cancellations: Details

Pieter Elbers, chief executive officer of IndiGo

Why IndiGo's board is not keen on removing CEO Pieter Elbers amid crisis

US visa, H4, H1B

$100k-a-day for H-1B visa? US entrepreneur backs foreign talent at any cost

 
This wireless “virtual coupling” allows the convoy to adapt dynamically to speed changes, shorten braking distances and reduce spacing requirements.   
 

Why does China need this technology?

China has steadily expanded its rail freight network, moving more than 3 billion tonnes of cargo in the first nine months of the year, according to China Daily. Meeting growing demand by building new lines is costly, so methods such as longer trains, shorter departure intervals and denser convoys are more economical.
 
China is also expanding its international rail footprint through services like China Railway Express, linking the country with Europe and Asia.
 
CHN Energy said the new system could also increase a station’s “throat capacity”, or the number of trains that can efficiently enter and exit a station. “China is now the world’s first country to master group train operation control systems,” the company said.
 

What does the successful trial mean?

Earlier this year, China Shenhua tested smaller, lighter convoys as part of gradual system development. The latest trial shows that large, heavy-haul freight trains can safely operate together in a dynamic wireless convoy, marking a major milestone in the evolution of China’s freight-rail ecosystem.

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump, Joe Biden, Biden

Sleepy Donald? Trump battles the very label he once gave Joe Biden

Op Sagarbandhu, Indian Army

Indian Army accelerates bridge repair in Sri Lanka under Op Sagar Bandhu

farming machinery, farms

US farmers call Trump's $12 bn aid package short-term relief, not recovery

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Netanyahu cites 'close ties' with Trump, Modi as he defends his leadership

Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California.

Paramount's hostile bid for Warner Bros. has Trump's involvement: Details

Topics : China Trains freight trains Cargo BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon