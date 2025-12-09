Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Indian Army accelerates bridge repair in Sri Lanka under Op Sagar Bandhu

Indian Army accelerates bridge repair in Sri Lanka under Op Sagar Bandhu

The Indian Army is assisting the Road Development Authority (RDA), Sri Lanka by employing a wheeled excavator for de-launching bridge panels

Op Sagarbandhu, Indian Army

To support the construction of a 120-ft dual carriageway at Jaffna, 70% of stores have already been shifted from the RDA Store Yard. | PHOTO: X @IndiainSL

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As part of Operation Sagar Bandhu, the Indian Army continues its sustained humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, delivering critical engineering support and high-quality medical care in coordination with the Sri Lankan Army and Civil Administration, an official statement said.

The Engineer Task Force (ETF) of Indian Army has commenced retrieval and de-launching operations of the damaged Puliyampokkanai Bridge at Jaffna. Indian Army is assisting the Road Development Authority (RDA), Sri Lanka by employing a wheeled excavator for de-launching bridge panels. The task is progressing at pace and is likely to be completed by December 10, with the launch of the first Bailey bridge planned by Saturday afternoon.

 

To support the construction of a 120-ft dual carriageway at Jaffna, 70% of stores have already been shifted from the RDA Store Yard, with the remaining load scheduled to reach the site by Wednesday evening.

At Chilaw, RDA is expected to commence pier construction within the next 48 hours. One complete Bailey bridge set has already arrived, further strengthening restoration efforts. Concurrently, loading of the 4th Bailey Bridge set is underway at Pathankot, with an expected departure at 9am on December 9.

Demonstrating Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the Indian Army's drive towards modernisation and technology infusion, the ETF has deployed indigenous drones, SONAR-based LRFs, Remotely Operated Combat Cruiser UGVs and other new-generation equipment for detailed reconnaissance of bridge sites at both Jaffna and Chilaw, significantly expediting operational timelines.

Also Read

India-Bangladesh

Bangladesh delegation to attend Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata

Indian army in Sri Lanka

Op Sagar Bandhu: Indian, Sri Lankan armies works together to restore lives

Sri Lanka, India rescue

Indian mobile hospital treats over 2,200 cyclone-hit people in Sri Lanka

3D concrete printing technology, Indian Army

Army deploys 3D concrete printing for faster construction of bunkers, posts

Santosh Jha, Vijitha Herath

Indian envoy discusses reconstruction in cyclone-hit Lanka with minister

The PARA Field Hospital continues to deliver exemplary humanitarian medical support, treating 3,338 patients till date. On 08 December alone, the facility attended to: 1,128 patients, 73 minor procedures and four surgeries.

The hospital is receiving strong positive feedback from local communities and a visit by the Sri Lankan President is expected shortly.

Through coordinated engineering effort, high-impact medical intervention and deployment of advanced indigenous technology, the Indian Army reaffirms its commitment to Neighbourhood First, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka during this critical hour.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Israel Flag, Israel

'Yellow line' under Trump's peace plan is new border: Israel military chief

farming machinery, farms

US farmers call Trump's $12 bn aid package short-term relief, not recovery

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Netanyahu cites 'close ties' with Trump, Modi as he defends his leadership

Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California.

Paramount's hostile bid for Warner Bros. has Trump's involvement: Details

PepsiCo, Pepsi

PepsiCo to streamline lineup, cut costs after deal with Elliott Management

Topics : Indian Army India-Sri Lanka India aid

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon