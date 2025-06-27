Friday, June 27, 2025 | 12:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Damaged unit at Iran's South Pars refinery resumes operations: Report

Damaged unit at Iran's South Pars refinery resumes operations: Report

Iran is the world's third largest gas producer after the United States and Russia

Iran, Iran oil waiver

On June 14, the Israeli strike caused a fire, which has been extinguished, in one of the four units of Phase 14. | Representational

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 12:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A damaged unit of the South Pars refinery's Phase 14, which was hit by Israel in its first strike on Iran's oil and gas sector, has returned to operation, the Iranian state-run agency Nour News reported on Thursday. 
South Pars, the world's biggest gas field, is located offshore in Iran's southern Bushehr province and is responsible for the lion's share of the country's gas production. 
Iran is the world's third largest gas producer after the United States and Russia. Gas production was not halted and the damaged unit was repaired in about 10 days, the agency added. 
On June 14, the Israeli strike caused a fire, which has been extinguished, in one of the four units of Phase 14. Israel launched an air offensive against Iran on June 13 killing commanders and scientists and bombing nuclear sites, saying it wanted to stop Tehran building an atomic weapon. 
 
After a 12-day air war between Israel and Iran, US President Donald Trump announced on Monday a ceasefire between them.

More From This Section

Bezos wedding

Venice hosts Jeff Bezos' grand wedding with stars, yachts and protests

Meta

Meta in talks to acquire AI voice startup PlayAI for talent push

Meta

US judge dismisses authors' copyright lawsuit against Meta over AI training

clinical trials

US pulls funding from vaccines group; 'ignored the science', says RFK Jr

Dubai, UAE

Dubai, Abu Dhabi remain calm, thrive amid Iran-Israel tensions

Topics : israel United States Israel Iran Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 12:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon