Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Data error may have pushed up UK inflation, rate cut bets in April: ONS

Data error may have pushed up UK inflation, rate cut bets in April: ONS

The data error means the inflation rate would have been closer to the 3.3 per cent consensus forecast and 3.4 per cent predicted by the central bank

cars, vehicles, ONS

The error may have contributed to the sharp market reaction to April’s inflation data | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Tom Rees
 
Britain’s statistics agency said it overstated the official inflation rate due to a mistake in numbers it was given on vehicle taxes, the latest in a string of errors to plague the country’s economic data. 
The Office for National Statistics said Thursday the headline inflation rate was 0.1 per cent higher than it should have been in April’s market-rattling figures, as a result of incorrect vehicle excise duty data from the government’s transport department. While the ONS will not revise its inflation estimate, it will use the correct data for May.
 
The error may have contributed to the sharp market reaction to April’s inflation data. It means that the spike in prices seen in April was less severe than first thought after inflation jumped to a 15-month high of 3.5 per cent.   
 

Also Read

Food inflation continues to play spoilsport for FMCG sector: Kantar report

UK inflation unexpectedly jumps to 3%, reaching a 10-month high in Jan

Bank of England, England

Bank of England cuts rates to 4.5%, sees higher inflation, weaker growth

Britain, UK, UK flag

UK inflation unexpectedly eases in Dec, could reduce pressure in bond mkts

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

MPC minutes: Das urges focus on restoring inflation-growth balance

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex off highs on F&O expiry; Realty, defence in focus; Eternal up 4%

  The bigger-than-expected pick-up in price pressures in April’s initial data prompted traders to cut bets on an easing in interest rates by the Bank of England. It helped to retrench expectations of fewer reductions after the central bank’s hawkish tone at the May meeting. 
 
The data error means the inflation rate would have been closer to the 3.3 per cent consensus forecast and 3.4 per cent predicted by the central bank and a plurality of economists including Bloomberg Economics. Markets were little changed following Thursday’s statement, fully pricing in one more rate cut for this year.
 
Other volatile factors are thought to have pushed up April’s figure with the ONS collecting price data for air fares over Easter when demand spikes.

Credibility

The error is the latest to undermine the credibility of the UK’s official economic statistics after a series of high-profile problems that first hit its labor market statistics before spreading to other numbers. It is the second time in recent months that its price statistics have been affected by errors with the ONS suspending its producer price figures in March.
 
The ONS has faced mounting pressure and is awaiting the outcome of a government probe into its failings. It is also without a permanent head after National Statistician Ian Diamond resigned last month on health grounds. 
 
The latest error related to an overstatement of the number of vehicles subject to vehicle excise duty rates applicable in the first year of registration. VED is a tax applied to every vehicle using public roads in the UK, adjusted according to their environmental impact. It is expected to raise over £9 billion ($12.2 billion) in the current fiscal year, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility.
 
“This has the effect of overstating the headline Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) and Retail Prices Index (RPI) annual rates by 0.1 percentage points for the year to April 2025 only. No other periods are affected,” the ONS said in a statement. “We are reviewing our quality assurance processes for external data sources in light of this issue.”

More From This Section

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Israel recovers bodies of 2 hostages, Netanyahu vows to bring all home

Marc Garneau

Canada's first astronaut, former Foreign Minister Marc Garneau, dies at 76

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk

South Korea passes bills calling for special probes into Yoon, his wife

NATO

Nato set to approve new military purchases as part of defence spending hike

China Taiwan

China: Warrants for alleged Taiwanese hackers issued, business banned

Topics : UK inflation rate Britain UK economy Bank of England

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaOneplus 13s ReviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon