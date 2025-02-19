Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 01:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / UK inflation unexpectedly jumps to 3%, reaching a 10-month high in Jan

UK inflation unexpectedly jumps to 3%, reaching a 10-month high in Jan

Services inflation - a key gauge of price pressures for the central bank - stood at 5.0 per cent in January compared with 4.4 per cent in December, the ONS said

Food inflation continues to play spoilsport for FMCG sector: Kantar report

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

British inflation sped up by more than expected to hit a 10-month high of 3.0 per cent in January and it is likely to rise further soon, testing the Bank of England's confidence that price pressures are on a downward path over the longer term. 
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a headline inflation reading of 2.8 per cent, pushed up from December's 2.5 per cent rate by factors including an increase in a cap on bus fares and a tax hit to private school fees by the government of Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
The BoE had also forecast a January inflation rate of 2.8 per cent. 
 
The central bank expects consumer price inflation to peak at 3.7 per cent in the third quarter of this year, driven mostly by higher energy costs and regulated tariffs for items such as domestic water supply. 
But Governor Andrew Bailey and his colleagues say a slowdown in the jobs market is likely to keep a lid on higher wage demands this year after an acceleration in late 2024, limiting the risk of a build-up of inflation pressure. 

Also Read

Khalistan

Leaked UK report flags Hindu nationalism, Khalistani extremism as 'threats'

Rolls-Royce

Britain gives Rolls-Royce a $11 billion nuclear submarine contract

Apple

Apple, Google face fresh scrutiny in UK over mobile phone ecosystems

Elon Musk, Musk

UK backs probe into child sexual abuse gangs after Musk stoked controversy

Yvette Cooper

As pressure mounts, UK govt announces probes into child rape gangs

Sterling rose after the figures were published before quickly settling back to its pre-release level. 
Services inflation - a key gauge of price pressures for the central bank - stood at 5.0 per cent in January compared with 4.4 per cent in December, the ONS said. The economists polled by Reuters and the BoE had forecast it would pick up by more to 5.2 per cent. 
Core inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, rose to 3.7 per cent from 3.2 per cent. The Reuters poll had pointed to a reading of 3.7 per cent.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump asserts control in 2nd term in departure from first-term chaos

Elon Musk, Musk

US will go bankrupt: Musk criticises high trade deficit, tax expenditure

Javier Milei

Argentine President Javier Milei defends crypto tweet amid backlash, losses

Israel Flag, Israel

Israel's West Bank crackdown causes mass displacement unseen since 1967

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Don't see Ukraine ceasefire boosting Russia's output, says Goldman Sachs

Topics : UK govt UK economy UK inflation rate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceDelhi CM Announcement LIVELatest News LIVEQuality Power IPO AllotmentREET 2024 Admit CardHexaware Technologies Share PricePAK vs NZ Playing 11KIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon