Datanomics: Gaza trapped in poverty as Donald Trump opens peace panel
India has been invited to join the proposed Gaza Peace Board as the Israel-Palestine conflict devastates Gaza and the West Bank, with collapsing incomes, rising poverty and record unemployment
Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
premium
Listen to This Article
India has been invited to the proposed Board of Peace for Gaza, an initiative by US President Donald Trump to provide a governance structure in the conflict-torn Gaza Strip. The Israel-Palestine conflict has seen a number of peace initiatives, such as Armistice Agreements, Camp David Accords, Oslo Accords, Wye River agreements, Abbas Peace Plan, and Trump Plan of 2020. However, the conflict never ended, though there were with some breathers.
Topics : Donald Trump India Gaza Israel-Palestine Hamas West Asia