Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Datanomics: Indian detentions in US surge, Phoenix accounts for half

Datanomics: Indian detentions in US surge, Phoenix accounts for half

Despite relatively smaller Indian populations in cities like Seattle and Buffalo, the proportion of Indian nationals detained in these locations remains disproportionately high

Indians detained in America US
premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A video of an Indian student being handcuffed and pinned to the ground at Newark Airport in the United States has once again brought attention to the treatment of illegal Indian emigrants by US authorities. While the return of the Trump administration has led to the implementation of stricter immigration policies, official data indicates that the share of Indian nationals facing detention and deportation has already been rising since FY21. The share of Indians in the overall number of people detained, arrested, and deported in the US has steadily increased over this period. Interestingly, despite relatively smaller Indian populations in
Topics : United States Deportations US immigration
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon