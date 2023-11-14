Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
Heatmap

Diwali traditions woven into fabric of America, says President Biden

"Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating this festival of lights in the United States and around the world. I wish you and those you love peace, prosperity, and health," he said

Joe Biden

Joe Biden (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 6:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

South Asian Americans have played a key role in the development of the US, President Joe Biden has said, acknowledging the role of the community that has woven Diwali traditions into the fabric of the nation.
 
“To more than one billion Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists celebrating in America and around the world, we wish you a happy Diwali,” Biden said in a message.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
“Over the course of generations, South Asian Americans have woven Diwali traditions into the fabric of our nation -- symbolising the message of seeking the light of wisdom, love, and unity over the darkness of ignorance, hate, and division,” Biden said.
The message posted on X, formally Twitter, on November 12 has since gone viral and has over 2.1 million views.
 
“It's a message that has helped our nation emerge stronger from the past few difficult years and matters now more than ever. On this Diwali, may we reflect on the strength of our shared light and embrace the enduring spirit of this holiday and of our nation,” Biden said.
 
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a message on Monday extended warm wishes for a joyous Diwali to the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, and Jain communities observing the festival in the United States and around the world.
 
“Diwali represents a time of joy and renewal, celebrated through traditions that include lighting diyas, decorating homes with rangoli, and sharing sweets with family and friends,” he said.
 
“Diwali is also a reminder of the strength that the US draws from the diversity that makes up our nation, as well as the importance the United States places on safeguarding religious freedom at home and abroad,” Blinken said.
 
“Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating this festival of lights in the United States and around the world. I wish you and those you love peace, prosperity, and health,” he said.

Also Read

Happy Choti Diwali 2023: Top 10 wishes, messages, quotes to share

Happy Gujarati New Year 2023: History, importance, celebrations, wishes

Happy Diwali 2023: Top 10 wishes, messages and quotes to share on this day

Biden falls onstage at graduation ceremony; White House says he's 'fine'

Happy Janmashtami 2023: 10 best wishes, quotes and more to share

UK PM Rishi Sunak addresses new look Cabinet with pledge for change

Russian court fines Google for failing to store personal data on its users

Bumpy road! Pakistan car sales continue to fall; 6,200 units sold in Oct

Japan's $20 trn 'carry trade' poses risks amid central bank's policy shift

Putin approves new restrictions on media ahead of presidential elections

Topics : Joe Biden Diwali wishes Americans

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesHappy Gujarati New Year 2023Latest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWholesale InflationTata Technologies IPOVirat KohliUttarakhand Tunnel CollapseWorld Cup 2023 | IND vs NZ PreviewWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ preview: Can India avenge 2019 semifinal defeat?World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ semis: Here's how India fared in semifinals

India News

7th Pay Commission: After central govt, several states announce hike in DAIsro invites innovative ideas, robotic rover designs from student community

Economy News

Cash-strapped Pakistan sold weapons worth $364 mn to Ukraine: ReportCrude oil prices edge higher as IEA raises demand growth forecast
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon