Happy Diwali 2023: Top 10 wishes, messages and quotes to share on this day

Diwali is a popular Hindu festival celebrated across the country. It is a five-day festival that people in India celebrate to mark the victory of good over evil. Diwali is also known as Deepawali, and it is one of the most auspicious festivals in India.

On the occasion of Diwali, people light diyas, and candles, and decorate their houses with colourful lights, flowers and rangolis (which are made from sand or colourful powders). This is a time for families and friends to meet and celebrate the festival together. People exchange sweets, and gifts, and enjoy each other's company.

To celebrate this auspicious festival, people share the best Diwali wishes, messages and quotes with their loved ones. Here are the top 10 best wishes, messages and quotes to share with your loved ones.

Top 10 wishes to share

May the divine light of Diwali fill your life with love, prosperity, and happiness. Happy Diwali! Wishing you a Diwali filled with love and laughter. May this festival bring you endless joy and success. On this auspicious occasion of Diwali, may you be blessed with good health, wealth, and happiness. Happy Diwali! May the glow of Diwali light up your path to success and prosperity. Happy Diwali! Wishing you a Diwali that shines brighter and warmer with each passing day. Have a wonderful celebration! May the festival of Diwali bring you endless joy and prosperity. Celebrate with love and light. This Diwali, let's spread love and kindness like confetti. Wishing you a bright and beautiful celebration. May the glow of Diwali fill your heart with joy and your life with happiness. Happy Diwali! Wishing you a Diwali that is as colourful and vibrant as the rangolis and fireworks! May the blessings of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi be with you always! Happy Diwali! May the festival of lights bring you new opportunities, success, and prosperity!

Top 10 messages to share

I hope you have a very happy and prosperous Diwali. May the Goddess Lakshmi bless you with all that you desire. Diwali is a time to celebrate the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. May the light of Diwali guide you on your path to success and happiness. Wishing you a Diwali that is filled with the warmth of family and friends, the sweetness of mithai, and the brightness of diyas. May this Diwali bring you all the good things in life: love, laughter, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Diwali! I hope you have a wonderful Diwali celebration filled with joy, love, and light. This Diwali, I wish you all the best. May your life be filled with happiness, success, and good health. Happy Diwali! May the light of Diwali shine brightly on you and your loved ones. Let’s celebrate the festival of lights with kindness, compassion, and love. Wishing you a very happy Diwali! May the festival of lights bring you new opportunities, success, and prosperity. Happy Diwali! Wishing you a Diwali that is as sweet as the mithai and as bright as the fireworks. Have a safe and joyous celebration!

Top 10 quotes to share