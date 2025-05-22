Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Watch: Trump shares edited video hitting Springsteen with golf ball

Watch: Trump shares edited video hitting Springsteen with golf ball

Donald Trump shares edited video showing him hitting Bruce Springsteen with a golf ball, escalating feud after singer slammed his administration on tour

Donald Trump, Bruce Springsteen

Trump has been critical of Springsteen after the rockstar made remarks about his administration during the opening night of his European tour.

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday escalated his public feud with rockstar Bruce Springsteen by sharing a doctored video on his social media platform Truth Social.
 
The edited video shows Trump swinging a golf club and hitting a ball, followed by a cut to footage of Springsteen tripping and falling during a concert. The clip is edited to make it appear as though the golf ball caused the fall.
 
Watch the video here:
 

Also Read

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump's 'big beautiful bill' on tax cuts gets US House committee approval

US government didn't follow court order on deportations, says judge

US government didn't follow court order on deportations, says judge

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump again claims credit for resolving India-Pakistan conflict via trade

Donald Trump, Cyril Ramaphosa

Trump lectures Ramaphosa over 'white genocide' in South Africa, shows clips

Trump admin to weigh request for leasing seabed mining of critical minerals

Trump admin to weigh request for leasing seabed mining of critical minerals

 
Trump has been critical of Springsteen after the rockstar made remarks about his administration during the opening night of his European tour.
 
 
“The America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration,” Springsteen said.
 
He went on to accuse the Trump administration of “abandoning the world’s poorest children to sickness and death ... taking sadistic pleasure in the pain that they inflict on loyal American workers", and rolling back civil rights in the US. 
 
According to Variety, Springsteen plans to release an EP based on the concert, which will include his comments.
 
In response, the Trump administration issued a statement saying, “The 77 million Americans that elected President Trump disagree with elitist and out-of-touch celebrities like Bruce Springsteen.”
 
Trump later posted on Truth Social, calling Springsteen “overrated” and a “jerk".
 
“Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country,” Trump wrote.
 
Springsteen is not the only musician Trump has criticised. He also targeted pop star Taylor Swift, who recently concluded a record-breaking two-year tour. Trump claimed Swift is no longer “hot” and wrote that he “HATE[s] TAYLOR SWIFT” after she endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. 
  Several musicians have also spoken out in support of Springsteen and Swift.
 
“Bruce and thousands of musicians think you are ruining America. You worry about that instead of the dyin’ kids in Gaza,” musician Neil Young wrote on his website. “That's your problem. I am not scared of you.”
 
Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder also addressed the issue during a concert in Pittsburgh on Sunday.
 
“All that we heard were personal attacks and threats that nobody else should try to use their microphones or voice in public or they’ll be shut down,” Vedder told the audience.
 
In a separate development this week, Trump accused Kamala Harris of "illegally paying millions" to Beyoncs for an endorsement, claiming it was done under the "veil of entertainment". He has also called for an investigation into the matter. 
 

More From This Section

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

New North Korean warship damaged during launch attended by Kim Jong Un

Leo XIV, Leo, New Pope, Pope

Pope Leo XIV urges aid in Gaza, end to hostilities in first public address

Mark Carney

Canada in talks to join US 'Golden Dome' missile defence system: PM Carney

crime scene

Two Israeli embassy staff shot dead near Jewish museum in Washington

Gaza, Israel-Gaza, Palestine

No aid that entered Gaza this week has reached Palestinians, says UN

Topics : Donald Trump Bruce Springsteen Taylor Swift BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBorana Weaves IPOBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon