Canada in talks to join US 'Golden Dome' missile defence system: PM Carney

Canada in talks to join US 'Golden Dome' missile defence system: PM Carney

Canadian PM Mark Carney confirms high-level talks with US over participation in Trump's space-based Golden Dome project; system set to be fully operational by 2029

Mark Carney

Mark Carney said that discussions are underway, but Canada’s participation must be weighed carefully(Photo: Reuters)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 10:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed on Wednesday that his government is engaged in high-level discussions with the United States over joining the proposed Golden Dome missile defence initiative, a space-based project announced by US President Donald Trump.
 
“Is it a good idea for Canada? Yes, it is good to have protections in place for Canadians,” Carney said, responding to media queries.
 
Golden Dome: First US space-based missile defence system
 
The Golden Dome is a $175 billion, multi-tiered missile defence system integrating ground-based and space-based interceptors, early-warning satellites, and next-generation tracking technology.
 
Trump has said he expects the system to be fully operational by 2029, with technology demonstrations starting in 2026. The program will mark the first deployment of US weaponry in space.
 

General Michael Guetlein, Vice Chief of Space Operations, has been tapped to lead the project.
 
The system aims to detect and intercept missiles at every stage of flight—from launch to terminal descent—and includes options classified as “medium, high, and extra high” cost categories.
 
Carney signals conditional support, consults Trump
 
Carney confirmed that he has spoken directly with Trump and that Canadian officials have reached out to Washington. Trump, in turn, confirmed Ottawa’s interest and stated that the US would ensure Canada “contributes its fair share” to the system.
 
However, Carney stressed that Canada would not join unilaterally or blindly:
 
“Is Canada going to be doing this alone or with the United States? These are military decisions taken in a specific context, and we will evaluate them accordingly,” he said.
 
Carney added that discussions are underway, but Canada’s participation must be weighed carefully—especially if strategic decisions are made without Canadian input.
 
Canada–US defence cooperation through Norad
 
Canada and the US are long-time partners in the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad), a joint military command overseeing shared airspace defence.
 
Pentagon officials have warned that missiles developed by China and Russia have become increasingly advanced, necessitating the kind of upgraded missile defence architecture that Golden Dome promises.
 
Carney, who recently took office, has previously indicated that Canada’s past model of seamless US integration is no longer guaranteed, suggesting a more deliberate, case-by-case approach to defence cooperation.
 
(With inputs from agencies)
 

Topics : Mark Carney Canada USA US-Canada Trump

First Published: May 22 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

