Trump's 'big beautiful bill' on tax cuts gets US House committee approval

The vote comes after days of internal fighting amongst the Republicans and has now set the stage for a floor vote in the full House on Thursday (local time)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

US House Committee on Wednesday (local time) cleared President Donald Trump's sweeping tax cut and spending bill, Reuters reported.
 
The vote comes after days of internal fighting amongst the Republicans and has now set the stage for a floor vote in the full House on Thursday (local time). 
Trump's big beautiful bill is a 1,000-plus page legislation, which extends many of the tax cuts announced by Trump during his first presidency in 2017. It includes individual income tax cuts, increased child tax credit, and the removal of tips and taxes on overtime pay, according to a Financial Times report.  
Along with these, some other measures include a rise in estate and gift tax exemption, and further construction of a wall along the border with Mexico, which he vowed to complete. It also includes significant changes to Medicaid, including approximately $880 billion in cuts to cover the cost of $4.5 trillion in tax breaks. 
 
 
The passing of this bill is crucial for Trump to further his agenda during the second term of his presidency, and would imply a big political victory for the US President. 
   

First Published: May 22 2025 | 9:02 AM IST

