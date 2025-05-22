Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / New North Korean warship damaged during launch attended by Kim Jong Un

New North Korean warship damaged during launch attended by Kim Jong Un

The ship got stuck after sliding off the ramp when a flatcar failed to move with it, throwing off balance and crushing parts of its bottom, reported the Korean Central News Agency

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

Kim blamed military officials, scientists and shipyard operators for what he described as a serious accident and criminal act (Photo:PTI)

AP Seoul
3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A new 5,000-ton destroyer key to North Korea's naval advancement was damaged during its launching ceremony attended by leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported Thursday.

The ship slid off the ramp and became stuck after the flatcar failed to move alongside it, throwing off its balance and crushing parts of the ship's bottom, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

The accident at Wednesday's ceremony at the northeastern port of Chongjin was an embarrassing setback for Kim, who has emphasized naval advancement as key to his nuclear-armed military.

Kim blamed military officials, scientists and shipyard operators for what he described as a serious accident and criminal act caused by absolute carelessness, irresponsibility and unscientific empiricism, and called for a ruling Workers' Party meeting to address their irresponsible errors, KCNA said. The agency reported separately that a plenary meeting of the party's powerful Central Committee was scheduled for late June.

 

South Korea's military didn't immediately release an assessment on the North Korean report.

Also Read

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

Kim Jong Un supervises North Korea missile tests simulating nuclear strikes

North Korea-South Korea flag

North Korea fires multiple missiles towards eastern waters: South Korea

Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un urges more artillery output as North Korea deepens Russia ties

North Korea, Russia, North korea flag, Russia flag

North Korea, Russia begin building first road link to boost growing ties

North Korea, Russia, North korea flag, Russia flag

4,700 North Korean soldiers killed or wounded fighting for Russia: S Korea

The damaged vessel was likely in the same class as the country's first destroyer, unveiled on April 25, which Kim hailed as a significant asset for advancing his goal of expanding the military's operational range and nuclear strike capabilities.

State media described that ship as designed to handle various weapons systems, including anti-air and anti-ship weapons as well as nuclear-capable ballistic and cruise missiles. Kim also supervised test-firings of missiles from the destroyer afterward, and state media said the ship was expected to enter active duty early next year.

Kim has framed the arms buildup as a response to perceived threats from the United States and its allies in Asia, who have been expanding joint military exercises amid rising tensions over the North's nuclear program. He says the acquisition of a nuclear-powered submarine would be his next big step in strengthening his navy.

Outside experts say the destroyer was likely built with Russian assistance. While North Korea's naval forces are considered inferior to South Korea's, analysts still view the destroyer as a serious security threat, as it could enhance the country's offensive and defensive capabilities.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have escalated in recent months as Kim accelerates the development of his nuclear and missile programs and supplies weapons and troops to support Russia's war in Ukraine. The U.S., South Korea, and their allies have expressed concern that Moscow could reciprocate by providing North Korea with advanced weapons technology, further enhancing the threat posed by its nuclear and missile program.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Leo XIV, Leo, New Pope, Pope

Pope Leo XIV urges aid in Gaza, end to hostilities in first public address

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump's 'big beautiful bill' on tax cuts gets US House committee approval

US government didn't follow court order on deportations, says judge

US government didn't follow court order on deportations, says judge

Mark Carney

Canada in talks to join US 'Golden Dome' missile defence system: PM Carney

crime scene

Two Israeli embassy staff shot dead near Jewish museum in Washington

Topics : North Korea US-North Korea Kim Jong Un Kim Jong-un

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBorana Weaves IPOBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon