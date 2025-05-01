Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 01:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / 'How'd that work out?' Trump jabs Taylor Swift at Eagles White House visit

At the Eagles' White House visit, US President Donald Trump reignites his feud with Taylor Swift, mocking her Super Bowl presence

Donald Trump taunted pop star Taylor Swift during the Philadelphia Eagles' visit on Monday

Nandini Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

US President Donald Trump used what was supposed to be a celebratory moment for the American football team Philadelphia Eagles to once again mock pop superstar Taylor Swift — reigniting their long-running feud in front of a national audience.
 
During Monday’s White House event honouring the Eagles’ commanding 40–22 Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Trump couldn’t resist taking a shot at Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
 
“I was there, I watched in person,” Trump said with a grin. “I was there along with Taylor Swift. How did that work out? How did that one work out?”
 
 
The jab was a continuation of Trump’s post-Super Bowl rant on Truth Social, where he claimed: “The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!” 

Though the Eagles and key figures like General Manager Howie Roseman appeared amused by Trump’s comment, social media users wasted no time dragging the president for what they saw as an unnecessary and obsessive attack. 
“Imagine being the POTUS but you are still bent about a female celebrity…talk about fragile male ego.  ,” one user wrote. 
“AGAIN!.. Trump begging for Taylor Swift’s attention. Absolutely pathetic,” another added. “This isn’t normal behavior… his obsession with Taylor needs to be studied,” said a third.
 
Critics also pointed out Trump’s earlier support for the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. “He picked the Chiefs to win the game while glazing Pat Mahomes,” one fan noted.  
 
“Cool story, dude was rooting for the Chiefs. (Brittany Mahomes) ‘I love her, love her, love her,’” another commented. 
Frustration also boiled over among Swift’s fans, many of whom felt the moment should have been about the Eagles — not another Trump-Swift headline. 
“Even [the Eagles’] visit to the White House is about Taylor. How are you not even the main character in the SB you won… embarrassing.”
  “I swear Taylor Swift lives rent free in his head. What is with these men’s sick obsession with Taylor? Like leave her alone,” another post read.  “Donald [expletive] Trump needs to keep Taylor Swift and Canada out of his vocabulary,” one fan added.
 

Topics : Donald Trump Taylor Swift BS Web Reports

First Published: May 01 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

