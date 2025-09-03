'It's so fake': Trump rejects health rumours, says 'was active all weekend'

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday strongly denied social media rumours about his deteriorating health. Some posts had claimed that he was seriously unwell or even dead. Speaking to journalists in the Oval Office, the 79-year-old leader called the claims “fake” and criticised the media for amplifying them.
“It’s so fake,” Trump said when asked about the rumours. “That’s why the media has so little credibility. I knew they were saying, like, ‘Is he ok? How’s he feeling? What’s wrong?’ Well, it’s fake news.”
He said, “I didn’t hear the one about being dead. That’s pretty serious. But it’s fake. I was very active over the weekend.” Trump repeated his stand: “It’s fake news. It’s so fake. I was very active this Labour Day weekend.”
Why was Trump away from the spotlight?
Trump explained that the speculation may have started because he did not appear at public events for two days. “Last week, I did numerous news conferences, all successful. They went very well. Then I didn’t do anything for two days and they said there must be something wrong with him,” he told reporters.
He said the break was because of the long Labour Day weekend. During that time, he held a Cabinet meeting lasting more than three hours, gave interviews, and visited his golf club in Virginia. “A lot of people know I was very active this Labour Day,” Trump said.
On Sunday, he also addressed the rumours in a post on Truth Social, writing: “NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE.”
Trump’s health concerns under spotlight
The rumours surfaced at a time when public discussion about Trump’s health had been ongoing. In July, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the president had swelling in his lower legs and bruising on his right hand.
The White House has since downplayed any serious concerns, saying Trump is handling the condition well and continues with a full schedule.
At 79, Trump is the oldest person to take office as US president, a fact that has drawn constant attention to his health. His critics have often used any reports of illness or reduced public appearances to question his fitness for the role.