Home / World News / US court blocks Trump's use of Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelan gangs

US court blocks Trump's use of Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelan gangs

The administration deported people designated as Tren de Aragua gang members to a notorious prison in El Salvador where, it argued, US courts could not order them freed

US senate, White house, United states

A three-judge panel of the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals gave the ruling in a 2-1 decision | Image: Bloomberg

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A federal appeals court panel ruled Tuesday that President Donald Trump cannot use an 18th century wartime law to speed the deportations of people his administration accuses of membership in a Venezuelan gang, blocking a signature administration push that is destined for a final showdown at the US Supreme Court.

A three-judge panel of the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals, one of the most conservative federal appeals courts in the country, in a 2-1 decision agreed with immigrant rights lawyers and lower court judges who argued the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 was not intended to be used against gangs like Tren de Aragua, the Venezuelan group Trump targeted in his March invocation.

 

The administration deported people designated as Tren de Aragua members to a notorious prison in El Salvador where, it argued, US courts could not order them freed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Immigration Act 2025
