Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 08:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump admin can keep collecting 'sweeping tariffs' for now, says US court

Trump admin can keep collecting 'sweeping tariffs' for now, says US court

The ruling by the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit extends a similar order after a federal court struck down the 'sweeping tariffs' on May 28, stating that Trump overstepped his authority

Donald Trump, Trump

The ruling in favour of Trump comes at a time when trade negotiators for the US and China reached a 'preliminary agreement' to de-escalate trade tensions | (Photo: PTI)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 8:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A federal appeals court on Tuesday (local time) agreed to let US President Donald Trump's administration keep collecting the 'sweeping tariffs' for now.
 
The ruling by the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit extends a similar order it made after another federal court struck down the 'sweeping tariffs' on May 28, stating that Trump has overstepped his authority, Associated Press reported.
 
The Justice Department previously argued that the concerns raised by the US officials regarding the ongoing trade negotiations outweighed the economic harm mentioned by the small businesses that sued the Trump administration, Bloomberg reported.
 
The appeals court is expediting the case and has set July 31 as the next date for a hearing in the matter. This came after the court noted that the challenges that Trump's tariffs raise "issues of exceptional importance".
 
 
These tariffs are likely to remain in effect for at least a month or possibly longer until the petitioners seek the intervention of the US Supreme Court, since the legal proceedings continue in the Washington appeals court.

Also Read

General Motors, GM

GM invests $4 bn in US plants, shifts production to avoid tariffs

US senate, White house, United states

Judge denies California's request to block Trump's military deployment

Tulsi Gabbard, Tulsi

AI is speeding up intel work, including release of JFK files: Tulsi Gabbard

California Governor Gavin newsom

California Guv asks court to block Trump admin's use of troops in ICE raids

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's tax bill may deter foreign firms, hurt overseas investment inflow

 
The case pertains to the 10 per cent base tariffs that Trump imposed on more than 100 countries in April, along with the additional tariffs that were imposed on countries with which the US runs trade deficits. However, Trump soon paused the additional tariffs imposed for 90 days.
 
The ruling in favour of Trump comes at a time when trade negotiators for the US and China reached a 'preliminary agreement' to de-escalate trade tensions.
 

Trump administration fights tariff battle

 
The Trump administration asked the appeals court to step in after a ruling by the US Court of International Trade blocked Trump from imposing the 'Liberation Day' tariffs, citing the misuse of an emergency law by the US President.
 
A day after this, senior officials of the administration informed the appeals court that they were 'undeterred' by the trade court's ruling, adding that they expected to either prevail on appeal or use other presidential powers to ensure the tariffs remain in effect.
 
Several companies filed a lawsuit against the sweeping tariffs imposed by the administration, which, according to Trump, are crucial to level the playing field for American businesses and workers.
 
The companies alleged that these tariffs on goods imported from other countries would result in higher costs and lower sales, and could lead some of them to bankruptcy.
 
Several Democratic-led states also sued the administration over the imposition of these tariffs.
 

More From This Section

White House

Associated Press challenges ruling limiting access to White House

mikie sherril

US Rep Mikie Sherrill wins New Jersey Democratic primary for governor

US Education Secretary, Linda McMahon

Harvard may regain federal grants if policies change: US education secy

Tesla, Tesla Inc, Robotaxis

Elon Musk sets June 22 as launch date for Tesla's Robotaxi service

Tulsi Gabbard

US intel chief Tulsi Gabbard warns global nuclear war closer than ever

Topics : Donald Trump Trump tariffs Trump administration US China BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 8:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodayAppendix Cancer RiseDelhi weather TodayHousefull 5 Box office CollectionLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon