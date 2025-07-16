Not planning to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, says Trump

Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 09:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
In response to a question about whether the White House has given any indication that the president intends to try to fire Powell, a Fed official pointed to Powell's public statements that he intends to serve out his term.

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he is not planning to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, after a Bloomberg report that the president is likely to do so soon sparked a drop in stocks and the dollar, and a rise in Treasury yields.
 
Trump is open to the idea of firing Powell, a source told Reuters on Wednesday before Trump said he wouldn't, even as he unleashed a new barrage of criticism against the Fed chair for not cutting interest rates. 
Trump polled some Republican lawmakers on firing Powell and received a positive response, the source told Reuters. 
 
In response to a question about whether the White House has given any indication that the president intends to try to fire Powell, a Fed official pointed to Powell's public statements that he intends to serve out his term. 
 

