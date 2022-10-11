JUST IN
Amazon to invest over 1 bn Euros to electrify delivery fleet in Europe
TCS to give full variable pay to 70 per cent employees in Q2FY23: Report
Tata to triple Zoya stores by 2027 as India's new rich fuel brand expansion
As consulting firms enter tech, problems grow for Indian IT companies
India's e-retail market to increase to $150 bn-$170 bn by 2027: Report
TCS to hire additional 10k-12k freshers in current year amid 21% attrition
Oddr raises $2 mn in seed round from Saama Capital and Twin Ventures
Indian Immunologicals to double foot and mouth disease vaccine capacity
CCI clears ADIA's minority stake buy in Intas Pharmaceuticals
Infosys board to consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares on Oct 13
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Amazon to invest over 1 bn Euros to electrify delivery fleet in Europe
Business Standard

What is 'Google Tax' or Diverted Profits Tax and the Singapore case?

Diverted Profits Tax, commonly known as "Google tax", refers to tax provisions designed to counter the practice of profits being diverted to other jurisdictions that have lower or zero tax rates

Topics
Google | tax | Income Tax Appellate Tribunal

Debarghya Sanyal  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has dismissed the I-T department’s appeal seeking disallowance from Google Singapore’s advertising system, AdWords, for not charging an equalisation levy, commonly known as Google tax, citing jurisdictional grounds.

What is Google Tax?

The Diverted Profits Tax, commonly known as “Google tax”, refers to tax provisions designed to counter the practice of profits or royalties being diverted to other jurisdictions that have lower or zero tax rates.

While Google is one of the most frequent practitioners of such diversions — and hence the tax’s informal nickname — the practice is quite prevalent across industry sectors. Profits are considered diverted when an entity pays only a negligible tax amount in, say, the United Kingdom by completing its transactions in the low-tax capital city of Dublin, Ireland, even though the revenue it generated in the UK is well within tax brackets.

Tech giants such as Meta, Apple and Amazon, as well as other MNCs like Starbucks etc, have allegedly been using such practices to lower their tax bills.

Such entities derive large profits from their local user bases through online ads and in-app purchases even in countries where the firms might not have an employee base.

Earlier, companies could account for such revenues and earnings at a destination of their choice, and they often diverted it to low-cost jurisdictions.

The UK and Australia

The UK in its Finance Act 2015 imposes a levy on company profits — excluding those of small and medium-sized enterprises — that are routed via "contrived arrangements" to tax havens. The legislation also directs companies that determine that they are subject to the tax to notify Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) within three months after the end of the accounting period in question.

Australia also applied a similar tax provision in its 2015 Tax Laws Amendment (Combating Multinational Tax Avoidance) Act.

The Google Singapore Case

India’s ITAT, however, ruled against the I-T department’s appeal to disallow Google’s tax deduction, stating the transaction under scrutiny did not attract the levy since the advertisers and target audience were located abroad, and the revenue was paid to Google Singapore, which does not have a permanent establishment in India.

Even before the matter was addressed by ITAT, the commissioner of I-T (Appeals) had also ruled that the tax levy did not apply to the assessee, since they were neither an Indian resident with business or profession in India nor a non-resident with a permanent establishment in India.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 12:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.