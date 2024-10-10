Business Standard
Home / World News / Donald Trump rejects Fox News invite to debate Harris in late October

Donald Trump rejects Fox News invite to debate Harris in late October

In a statement, Fox had said a second debate 'would present an opportunity for each candidate to make their closing arguments'

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump and Harris face each other in what polls show to be a tight race for the Nov 5 US elections (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 9:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Republican former President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will not debate Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, hours after Fox News invited the two presidential contenders to participate in a possible second debate on either Oct 24 or Oct 27.
 
Trump and Harris debated each other for the first time on Sept 10. Trump has said there would not be another debate before the Nov 5 election. He rejected a past invitation from CNN for an Oct 23 debate, accepted by Harris.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Trump and Harris face each other in what polls show to be a tight race for the Nov 5 US elections.
 
 
In its statement, Fox said a second debate "would present an opportunity for each candidate to make their closing arguments." Last week, Harris' running mate and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz debated Trump's running mate and US Senator JD Vance.
 
"THERE WILL BE NO REMATCH," Trump said on his Truth Social platform. "SO THERE IS NOTHING TO DEBATE." Trump said it was very late in the process now to have a debate.

More From This Section

Boeing strike

Boeing workers in for 'long haul' after pay talks collapse: Union leader

Lebanon, Israel, Lebanon-Israel flag

Here's what to know about Israel's ground invasion in southern Lebanon

Apple TV

Amazon adds Apple TV+ to US channels store, offering popular shows

SpaceX rocket

Space startups see funding rise as investors bet on capex ventures: Report

Britain, UK, UK flag

UK property market strengthens, pressure on renters intensifies: RICS

Trump faced then-Democratic presidential candidate and US President Joe Biden in a debate in late June.
 
Biden stepped aside as presidential candidate less than a month after the disastrous performance. Trump had built a lead against Biden following the debate but Harris took over as candidate after Biden bowed out and her entry has tightened the race, with some polls showing she has a narrow lead.
 
In their Sept 10 debate, Harris put Trump on the defensive with a stream of attacks on his fitness for office, his support of abortion restrictions and his myriad legal woes.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Elon Musk jumps on the stage behind Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally

'If Trump loses, I'm...': Elon Musk declares full support for Donald Trump

Donald Trump, Trump

'Trump's tax, spending plans would add twice as much debt as Harris'

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

New analysis suggests debt could increase under Harris-Trump economic plans

PremiumAsian Development Bank (ADB)'s Chief Economist Albert Park

West Asia conflict may create challenges for India: ADB Chief Economist

Oil executives have emerged as an increasingly important source of funding for Donald Trump, as industry titans open their wallets to bolster the Republican nominee's campaign for a second term in the White House.

Oil moguls emerge as key cash source for Donald Trump as race nears its end

Topics : Kamala Harris Donald Trump US Elections US Presidential poll

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 9:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata DeathGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon