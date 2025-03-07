Friday, March 07, 2025 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Donald Trump writes to Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei to negotiate nuke deal

Trump made the comments in an interview aired on Friday by Fox Business News, saying he wrote to Iranian leaders

Photo: Reuters

AP Washington/Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

US President Donald Trump said he sent a letter to Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, something not immediately confirmed by the supreme leader.

Trump made the comments in an interview aired on Friday by Fox Business News, saying he wrote to Iranian leaders.

I've written them a letter saying, 'I hope you're going to negotiate because if we have to go in militarily, it's going to be a terrible thing'," Trump said. He later added that he had sent the letter yesterday in the interview, which was filmed on Thursday. 

The White House confirmed Trump's comments, saying that he sent a letter to Iran's leaders seeking to negotiate a nuclear deal. Trump made the comments in an interview that will air fully on Sunday.

 

I would rather negotiate a deal. I'm not sure that everybody agrees with me, but we can make a deal that would be just as good as if you won militarily," Trump added. "But the time is happening now. The time is coming up. Something's going to happen one way or the other.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported on Trump's comments, citing the broadcast. However, there was no immediate word from the office of the 85-year-old Khamenei, who has final say over all matters of state. 

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

