Home / World News / Drone strike halts US oil firm's work at Sarsang field in Iraqi Kurdistan

Drone strike halts US oil firm's work at Sarsang field in Iraqi Kurdistan

A drone strike hit the Sarsang oil field in Iraqi Kurdistan, prompting US firm HKN Energy to suspend operations. The regional government condemned it as terrorism targeting vital infrastructure

The latest strike comes just a day after a separate drone targeted an airport in Arbil province.

A drone attack on Tuesday forced US-based HKN Energy to suspend operations at the Sarsang oil field in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region, according to a report by Gulf News.
 
The Kurdistan Regional Government confirmed the incident, describing it as “an act of terrorism against the Kurdistan Region’s vital economic infrastructure”.
 
The explosion occurred around 04:00 GMT (09:30 IST) at one of the production facilities operated by HKN Energy in Duhok province. “Operations at the affected facility have been suspended until the site is secured,” the company said in a statement.
 
Later, HKN Energy confirmed that a fire broke out following the blast but was brought under control by emergency teams. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.
 

Wave of attacks in the region

The drone strike is part of a broader surge in attacks across Iraqi Kurdistan. In recent weeks, there have been multiple drone and rocket assaults, many of which have affected key energy and military sites.

Just a day before the Sarsang incident, three drones reportedly targeted sites in the region. One was intercepted near Arbil airport, which hosts US forces, while two others struck the Khurmala oil field, causing property damage. No group has claimed responsibility for these attacks.
 
Earlier on July 3, Kurdish authorities said they downed another drone near Arbil airport and blamed the Hashed al-Shaabi, a group of pro-Iran militias now part of Iraq's official armed forces. However, the federal government in Baghdad dismissed this allegation.

Tensions between Baghdad and Arbil

The latest strikes come amid rising friction between the Kurdistan Regional Government and Baghdad, primarily over control of oil resources. Since 2023, a key pipeline running through Turkey has remained closed due to legal and technical issues.
 
In May, Baghdad filed a complaint against the Kurdish authorities for independently signing gas contracts with two US firms, including HKN Energy. Iraq’s federal government maintains that all energy deals must receive its approval.

New deal despite security concerns

Ironically, just hours after the drone attack on Tuesday, Iraq’s oil ministry announced a preliminary agreement with HKN Energy to develop the Hamrin oil field in Salaheddin province.
 
Following the signing, Oil Minister Hayan Abdel Ghani said, “Baghdad is looking forward to cooperating with US companies in the oil and gas fields.”
 
There are currently around 2,500 American troops stationed in Iraq as part of the international coalition fighting the Islamic State group.
 

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

