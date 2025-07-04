Friday, July 04, 2025 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AVPL International announces $1 mn R&D investment for defence drones

The new investment aims to accelerate the indigenous development of advanced unmanned aerial systems (UAS) tailored for India's defence, homeland security, and dual-purpose applications

in April 2025, the company committed $ 12 million to drone training and manufacturing. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Drone manufacturing and training firm AVPL International on Friday announced an investment of $ 1 million (about Rs 8.5 crore) towards research and development of defence drones.

in April 2025, the company committed $ 12 million to drone training and manufacturing.    ALSO READ: Defence Acquisition Council approves defence purchases worth ₹1.05 trn 

 

The new investment aims to accelerate the indigenous development of advanced unmanned aerial systems (UAS) tailored for India's defence, homeland security, and dual-purpose applications, according to a company statement.

"The investment focuses on addressing critical gaps in India's drone ecosystem, such as reducing dependence on imported components, developing intelligent drones with advanced swarm autonomy, and creating indigenous counter-UAS capabilities to protect critical assets. 

 

"AVPL's efforts also include high-altitude platforms capable of sustained flight in extreme terrains, with specific attention to the Himalayan region," it said.

The investment will also contribute towards enhancing AVPL's manufacturing infrastructure in its facilities in Bihar and Hisar.    ALSO READ: SMPP bags orders for jackets and helmets worth ₹300 cr from Indian Army 

 

Particular focus will be given on upskilling ex-servicemen and Agniveers by providing them with drone training, utilising their combat experience and logistical skills to develop a strong national pool of UAV professionals, the Gurgaon-headquartered firm said.

AVPL deals in drone technology, precision agriculture, geospatial intelligence, defense, and other drone-based solutions such as mapping, scanning, and surveillance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : unmanned aerial vehicle tech Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Drones UAV Drone Drones Defence

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

