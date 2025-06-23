Monday, June 23, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian Army places order of 450 NAGASTRA-1R loitering munitions from SDAL

Indian Army places order of 450 NAGASTRA-1R loitering munitions from SDAL

The systems has a proprietary encryption for both video and Telemetry communication and comes with high precision targeting system

Representative Image: The Nagastra-1R is a cost effective system with full re-usability of launcher systems. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

The Indian Army has placed an order on Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL) for procuring around 450 NAGASTRA-1R loitering munitions, as per the statement by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited.

The Nagastra-1R is a cost effective system with full re-usability of launcher systems. The advanced Loitering Munition System with 360 gimbal camera with the option of putting thermal camera option for night operations, the statement further read.

The systems has a proprietary encryption for both video and Telemetry communication and comes with high precision targeting system with 2 metres CEP and has more than 80% indegenous content. The systems have been tested at various locations, including Ladakh and Babina near Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, the statement added.

 

Earlier on June 12, the Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL) successfully completed the trial of its Hybrid VTOL UAV Rudrastra at the Pokharan Firing Range.

The trial was conducted in accordance with the Indian Army's performance parameters, including vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), high endurance, precision targeting, and mission flexibility.

The UAV demonstrated robust operational capability, covering a mission radius of over 50 km with a stable real-time video link and successfully returning to the original launch point. The total range, including loitering at the target area, exceeded 170 km, with an estimated endurance of approximately 1.5 hours.

A significant highlight of the trial was the successful deployment of a precision-guided anti-personnel warhead. Dropped from medium altitude, the munition executed an airburst detonation at low height, achieving a lethal effect over a wide radius, meeting tactical effectiveness benchmarks.

This successful demonstration marks a major milestone in India's pursuit of indigenized defence technologies and is a strong step toward Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

In a related development, SDAL had earlier tested a new low-cost counter-drone solution in hard-kill mode, named 'Bhargavastra'. Designed to neutralise hostile drone swarms, the system employs micro-rockets to deliver rapid and effective responses. The trials were conducted at the Seaward Firing Range in Gopalpur on May 13 and 14 under the observation of senior Army Air Defence (AAD) officials.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

