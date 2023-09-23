close
EAM Jaishankar holds bilateral meet with his Cyprus counterpart in New York

Prior to this, the EAM Minister met the Foreign Minister of Uganda, Gen JeJe Odongo and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and held bilateral talks

Jaishankar, EAM Jaishankar

S Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2023 | 10:35 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with his Cyprus counterpart Constantinos Kombos here on Saturday on the fringes of the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.
After shaking hands, both the ministers held brief bilateral talks in the presence of officials from both sides.
Prior to this, the EAM Minister met the Foreign Minister of Uganda, Gen JeJe Odongo and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and held bilateral talks.
After meeting his Egyptian counterpart, Jaishankar posted on X, "Great to see my friend FM of Egypt Sameh Shoukry in New York on #UNGA78 sidelines. Appreciate his warm words for the Indian Presidency of G20. Took stock of the great progress in our bilateral cooperation. 2023 has been a landmark year in India-Egypt ties. Committed to take them forward."
EAM Jaishankar is in New York to lead the Indian delegation for the UNGA session where he will address the United Nations General Assembly on September 26, according to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.
Earlier on Friday, the External Affairs Minister had a productive and busy day of engagements with his counterparts from multiple countries on the margins of the 78th United National General Assembly in New York.

Last year, Jaishankar met then Cyprus Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides and signed an MoU on Defence and Military Cooperation, in Nicosia.
This agreement was signed during Jaishankar's first visit to the country. The two sides also inked the Letter of Intent on the Migration and Mobility Partnership.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India-Cyprus Cyprus S Jaishankar New York UNGA Session

First Published: Sep 23 2023 | 10:34 PM IST

