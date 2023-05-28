close

Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude on Richter scale hit Solomon Islands: USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hit the Solomon Islands on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hit the Solomon Islands on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

It occurred around 08:59:55 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 103.9 km.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at 10.149 degrees S and 161.194 degrees E respectively.

Notably, the Solomon Islands is an island country in the southwestern Pacific Ocean.

It consists of six major islands and over 900 smaller islands in Oceania, to the east of Papua New Guinea and northwest of Vanuatu.

Honiara, the capital, is located on Guadalcanal, the largest island.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 28 2023 | 10:54 AM IST

