close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

11 people dead, 13 injured in avalanche in Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan

At least 11 people have been reported dead while 13 others sustained injuries in a snow avalanche that hit Gilgit Baltistan's Astore district, according to the GBDMA

ANI Asia
Avalanche

<a href="http://www.shutterstock.com/pic-44773900.html" target="_blank">Image</a> via Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 8:09 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

At least 11 people have been reported dead while 13 others sustained injuries in a snow avalanche that hit Gilgit Baltistan's Astore district, according to the GB Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA), Pakistan-based Dawn newspaper reported.

A total of eight bodies have been retrieved so far.

The authorities in a report said the incident took place at Shounter Top Pass around 4 pm on Friday.

"At the time of the incident, 25 people of Gujjar family [...] were travelling along with [their] cattle from Kashmir to Astore and were hit by the avalanche," the report, which is available with Dawn said.

It added that a rescue operation was being conducted by Rescue 1122, the district administration and the local community for retrieving the remaining bodies.

The GBDMA said, the 13 injured had been taken to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Astore and 12 of them were in critical condition.

Also Read

Gilgit-Baltistan force being used to attack police in Zaman Park: Pak govt

Ex-Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested in Islamabad

7 tourists killed, 23 rescued in massive avalanche in Sikkim's Nathula

Pakistan President Alvi holds hours-long meeting with PTI chief Imran Khan

Sale of petroleum products halves in Pakistan, high inflation to blame

White House, Republicans reach deal to raise debt ceiling, avert US default

Twitter leaves EU code of practice against disinformation, regulators warn

Germany says Russia set to expel German diplomats, teachers, cultural staff

Yemen's food insecurity remains serious threat, warns UN official

Pak govt cancels diplomatic passports of 9 PTI leaders, launches crackdown

Earlier, Deputy Inspector General of Police for the Diamer-Astore Division, Tufail Mir, told Dawn that rescue teams were facing challenges in reaching the affected area due to its remote location and difficult terrain.

Furthermore, communication difficulties were also impeding the officials' efforts.

As per the report, Force Command Northern Areas, a military formation of the Pakistan Army, provide helicopter service, relief items and paramedical staff to assist with the rescue operation, but they couldn't be flown "to the site due to bad weather conditions".

"Necessary relief items including tents and food packs, have been provided by GBDMA/ DDMA (district disaster management authority) and line agencies."

The report further stated that the district administration was closely monitoring the rescue operation while an emergency had been imposed in DHQ Hospital Astore, PHQ and RHQ Gilgit and Combined Military Hospital Skardu, according to Dawn.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident.

In a tweet, he prayed for the victims and extended condolences to the bereaved.

Sharif said such incidents were increasing in Pakistan due to climate change and urged the world "to fulfil its responsibility to protect developing countries like Pakistan against the effects [of climate change].

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan Gilgit-Baltistan

First Published: May 28 2023 | 8:09 AM IST

Latest News

View More

11 people dead, 13 injured in avalanche in Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan

Avalanche
2 min read

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate India's new Parliament building today

Parliament
8 min read

New Parliament building inauguration LIVE: PM Modi, Om Birla begin puja

Parliament
2 min read

Puducherry will establish IT park to create jobs: CM at NITI Aayog meet

Puducherry chief minister N Rangasamy
3 min read

Heavy rains, strong winds in north, east India bring respite from heat

A woman wades through a waterlogged road following incessant monsoon rains, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
3 min read

Most Popular

Big Tech firms can sack more employees to boost productivity: Elon Musk

Elon Musk
2 min read

White House, Republicans reach deal to raise debt ceiling, avert US default

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Bill introduced in US to hire foreign health workers on H-1B visa

H-1B, H-1B visa
2 min read

Incredible rich diaspora truly an asset to both countries: Biden's top aide

Joe Biden's top aide Neera Tanden
5 min read

Will work on issue of immigration, says Biden's top aide Neera Tanden

Joe Biden's top aide Neera Tanden
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon