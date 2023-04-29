close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Economic uncertainty in Pakistan shrinks Eid-related spending by 40%

Online shopping, however, partially made up for the decline in sales

ANI Asia
Pakistan rupee

Pakistan rupee

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 9:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Economic uncertainty in Pakistan has taken a significant toll on Eid-related spending, which was down by 40 per cent, reported a Pakistan-based daily.

According to a report in The Express Tribune, the amount spent on Eid in 2023 was around Pakistani Rupee (PKR) 432 billion, which was the lowest amount in ten years. This is significantly less than the previous high of PKR 1.1 trillion in 2018 and even less than the PKR 480 billion spent in 2021 amid the Covid restrictions.

However, some analysts believe that consumer spending would have decreased even if the economy weren't in freefall, as consumers engaged in a form of retail therapy last year after two years of Covid restrictions. However, there was a noticeable decrease in foot traffic in shopping areas because people did not even feel like window shopping for fear of overspending on an impulse purchase, according to The Express Tribune.

Online shopping, however, partially made up for the decline in sales. Inflation was cited as the largest offender and special criticism was levelled against the rising price of popular and previously affordable imported goods like children's clothes, which saw prices rise even more disproportionately than in other areas as a result of the rupee's freefall. Due to issues with the local textile industry, there was not a sufficient local supply to satisfy the demand for affordable clothing, as per The Express Tribune.

The decline in clothing demand is also emblematic of what was happening in other industries. After all, those who cannot afford new shirts are not likely to go out and upgrade their homes, their vehicles, or even just their phones and household items.

In that regard, the jewellery industry was among the hardest hit, with many store owners noting a decline in walk-in customers and a significant increase in trade-in sales as consumers attempted to reconcile their desire for new jewellery with their reduced ability to spend.

Also Read

Eid Ul-Fitr 2023: History, Celeration, Wishes on this holy Islamic festival

When is Chand Raat, Eid-ul-Fitr in Middle East, India? Details here

Covid won't impact fast-growing retail sector in 2023, says EY's Angshuman

Prez Murmu greets citizens on eve of Eid; promotes brotherhood & harmony

PTI to write to Pak Prez Arif Alvi about Punjab caretaker govt's tenure

EAM Jaishankar inaugurates Indian Embassy in Dominican Republic

South Korea's President Yoon talks of nuclear threat at Harvard visit

North Korea insults US Prez Biden, slams defence agreement with Seoul

LIVE: Guj HC to hear Rahul's plea in 'Modi surname' defamation case today

World Bank approves $1.25 bn financing for Bangladesh for 2023-27

One of the few positive findings was that charitable donations remained relatively high as a percentage of overall, with wealthy and upper-middle-class Pakistanis going above and beyond to assist those in need. Unfortunately, charity alone won't be enough to keep the country alive. People who work hard should be able to benefit from their own labour rather than seeing it rapidly lose value, The Express Tribune reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan Eid-ul-Fitr consumer spending

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 10:30 AM IST

Latest News

View More

EAM Jaishankar inaugurates Indian Embassy in Dominican Republic

EAM Jaishankar inaugurates Indian Embassy in Dominican Republic
3 min read

Deliberations underway on date of placement of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya

The proposed model of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday.
1 min read

Gujarat HC to hear Rahul's plea in 'Modi surname' defamation case today

Rahul Gandhi, congress
2 min read

Top Headlines: Sebi on Adani row probe, H-1B lottery system fraud & more

Adani Group, Adani
2 min read

Anurag called protesting wrestlers indisciplined, says AAP; BJP hits back

AAP extends support to protesting wrestlers
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Federal Reserve faults Silicon Valley Bank execs, itself in bank failure

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

H-1B lottery system has resulted in sharp increase of abuse, fraud: USCIS

US Visa
3 min read

US provoking countries into military confrontation with Russia: Minister

Sergei Shoigu
4 min read

Amazon falls after warning of slowdown in cloud computing business growth

AWS
4 min read

Sudan conflict threatens supply of key ingredient for Coca-Cola, Pepsi

Cold Drinks, Junk Food,
5 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon