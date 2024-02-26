Eiffel Tower reopens to visitors after a 6-day closure due to staff strike

Sensex (    %)
                        
AP Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 8:01 AM IST

The Eiffel Tower reopened to visitors on Sunday after a six-day closure because of striking employees demanding better maintenance of the historic landmark, showing traces of rust, and salary hikes.
The operator of the 330-metre (1,083-foot) tower said in a statement it reached an agreement with unions representing the workers after promising to allocate an ambitious 380 million euro (about $412 million) investment by 2031 for renovation work.
This week, it also launched salary negotiations, expected to be finalised next month, after employees on strike demanded an increase proportionate to revenue from ticket sales.
The 135-year-old tower will feature prominently in the July 26-August 11 Paris Games and the following Paralympics. The Olympic and Paralympic medals in Paris are being embedded with pieces from a hexagonal chunk of iron taken from the historic landmark.
The Eiffel Tower is typically open 365 days a year. Last year, the monument was closed to visitors for 10 days during massive protests across France against the government's plan to reform the country's pension system.

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 8:00 AM IST

