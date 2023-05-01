close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Jack Ma to teach at Tokyo University on sustainable agriculture, management

Ma accepted an invitation from Tokyo College, a new institution run by the University of Tokyo. His tenure will begin from May 1 till October 31, and his contract may be renewed annually

IANS Tokyo
Jack Ma, Alibaba group

(Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 6:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The University of Tokyo announced on Monday that Alibaba Group Founder Jack Ma will teach as a visiting professor, giving lectures on management and sustainable agriculture.

Ma accepted an invitation from Tokyo College, a new institution run by the University of Tokyo. His tenure will begin from May 1 till October 31, and his contract may be renewed annually.

His research area will be sustainable agriculture and food production.

Ma founded Alibaba Group in 1999 and served as its executive chairman from 1999 to September 2019. He previously served as Alibaba Group's chief executive officer from 1999 to May 2013.

"He founded the Jack Ma Foundation in 2014, and its efforts are focused on supporting education, entrepreneurship and environmental protection, among other areas. Ma is a United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Emeritus Advocate and serves as a global board member of The Nature Conservancy and is co-chair of the Paradise Foundation," according to Tokyo College.

He has been awarded honorary doctorates from several universities including the University of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Taiwan Normal University, De La Salle University, and Tel Aviv University.

Also Read

Global food security at risk: Over 350 mn family farmers warn world leaders

Global food prices in 2022 hit record high amid drought, war: FAO

Muraleedharan terms move to remove Kerala Guv as 'constitutionally invalid'

Alibaba founder Jack Ma accepts a teaching position at Tokyo University

COP15: Japan commits 1 billion yen to make sustainable use of nature

UK's Royal Mail to issue stamp featuring Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs

Sudan's warring generals agree to negotiate in Saudi Arabia: UN envoy

Amazon to Walmart: Workers' well-being tops agenda at annual company meet

Xi's food security drive could end up backfiring for Chinese farmers

Bitcoin sags after its longest streak of monthly gains since 2021

Earlier, the billionaire was in the spotlight for criticising China's regulatory framework.

Ma, who has rarely been seen in public in the past three years, resurfaced at a school in China's Hangzhou in March.

The 58-year-old has kept a low profile since criticising China's financial regulators in 2020.

Ma was the most high-profile Chinese billionaire to have disappeared amid a crackdown on tech entrepreneurs. He recently returned to China after more than a year overseas, according to the South China Morning Post.

It added that Ma has been travelling to different countries to learn about agricultural technology, but made no reference as to why he had disappeared from public view in recent years.

--IANS

na/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jack Ma Agriculture Sustainability Food production

First Published: May 01 2023 | 7:29 PM IST

Latest News

View More

ACC has not floated any proposal to postpone Asia Cup, says report

South Korea crowned Champions of Hero Asia Cup Jakarta 2022. Photo: asia_hockey
3 min read

Jack Ma to teach at Tokyo University on sustainable agriculture, management

Jack Ma, Alibaba group
2 min read

Maha building collapse: After 45 hours, search ops called off; death toll 8

A building collapsed in Chetty Street area of Coimbatore following rainfall. Photo: ANI
2 min read

Instagram will soon let users add songs in photo carousel: Details here

instagram, social media, influencers, advertisements
2 min read

WhatsApp to do away with Google Drive dependence for backups, see details

WhatsApp
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

ESMA row: EU banks likely to turn Indian entities into subsidiaries

Esma
3 min read

JPMorgan to acquire First Republic Bank after seizure by regulator

JPMorgan, JPMorgan Chase & Co, JPMorgan Chase
2 min read

LIVE: Supreme Court's huge order on 6-month waiting period for divorce

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

In its 50th year, IEA and Opec's marriage is overcome with bickering

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

US regulators racing to find a rescuer to buy First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon