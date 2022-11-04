JUST IN
A curious deal, with or without the blue tick
Business Standard

The Chief Twit takes over, but why should any of us care?

There's nothing in this deal to cause anyone who believed the world's richest man was an untalented amateur to change their mind

Topics
Elon Musk | Twitter | Social Media

Mihir S Sharma 

Mihir S Sharma

The title of the “world’s richest man” is not necessarily a tribute to anything more than the credulous nature of some investors. At no point has that seemed truer than during the tenure of the current incumbent of the post, Elon Musk. Mr Musk’s career has been distinguished mainly by his ability to successfully promote companies other people founded, such as PayPal and Tesla. Given Mr Musk’s propensity to share many of his half-formed thoughts with the public, it is easy to think of him as hard-working but oddly amateurish.

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 22:54 IST

