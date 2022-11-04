The Chief Twit takes over, but why should any of us care?

The title of the “world’s richest man” is not necessarily a tribute to anything more than the credulous nature of some investors. At no point has that seemed truer than during the tenure of the current incumbent of the post, . Mr Musk’s career has been distinguished mainly by his ability to successfully promote companies other people founded, such as PayPal and Tesla. Given Mr Musk’s propensity to share many of his half-formed thoughts with the public, it is easy to think of him as hard-working but oddly amateurish.