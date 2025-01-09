Business Standard

Thursday, January 09, 2025 | 01:27 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Is Elon Musk seeking tactics to remove UK PM Keir Starmer ahead of UK polls

Is Elon Musk seeking tactics to remove UK PM Keir Starmer ahead of UK polls

Musk has reportedly sought information on how to back alternative political parties in the UK ahead of elections

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk | Photo by David Swanson on Reuters

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk | Photo by David Swanson on Reuters

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tech mogul Elon Musk has privately discussed ways to remove UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer from office before the next general election, according to a report by The Financial Times. Musk, an ally of US President-elect Donald Trump, is said to be exploring methods to destabilise the UK Labour government, including boosting support for right-wing political movements.
 
This report comes amid a political storm Musk started in the UK, accusing the Starmer, Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips, and the Labour government of failing to properly handle child grooming gang cases in the country. He also labelled Phillips a “rape genocide apologist” after she rejected calls for a Home Office-led inquiry into grooming scandals in Oldham.
 
 
Starmer and Phillips have both refuted Musk’s accusations. Starmer condemned the spread of “lies and misinformation”, stating that such narratives were more about self-interest than victim support. Phillips also accused Musk of endangering her safety with his rhetoric.  Read more about grooming gangs controversy in the UK here.
 
The billionaire entrepreneur also started a poll, on his social media platform X, asking if America “liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government.” Around 58 per cent of nearly two million voters responded ‘yes’ in the poll.
 
Despite Reform UK leader Nigel Farage showing support for Musk’s attacks against the UK government, Musk has distanced himself from Farage, criticising his leadership and suggesting the party needs a new direction.

Also Read

Omar Abdullah,Omar

LIVE news: Disband INDIA bloc if it's over, says Omar Abdullah on AAP-Congress feud in Delhi

Keir Starmer, UK PM, Prime Minister Starmer

UK lawmakers vote against new inquiry into 'grooming gangs' scandal

Elon Musk

UK Tories vie for Elon Musk's attention with grooming gangs probe vote

bomb threat

Highlights: Aiming to produce 5 mn tonnes of Green Hydrogen by 2030, says PM Modi

Elon Musk, Chris Anderson

'Your posts could get someone killed': TED chief Chris Anderson warns Musk

 

Musk looks to back alternative political parties

According to The Financial Times report, Musk voiced concerns about the direction of Western civilisation, and has reportedly sought information on how to back alternative political parties, such as the right-wing populist Reform UK party, to prompt a change in leadership.
 
Musk’s reported efforts include examining the potential for supporting Reform UK, a party that has seen a recent surge in public backing, with opinion polls indicating 22 per cent support. This contrasts with Labour’s 28 per cent and the Conservatives’ 24 per cent, according to Politico’s poll of polls.
 
Musk’s involvement in UK politics, particularly his criticism of Starmer and support for Reform UK, highlights his potential to spread his influence beyond business ventures. However, Musk’s ultimate impact, if any, on overall British politics remains to be seen.
 

More From This Section

China Flag, China

China concerned after Syria appoints Xinjiang Uygur militants to top posts

Wildfires, Wild fire, fires, California, Los Angeles

Los Angeles wildfires LIVE updates: 5 dead, thousands evacuate as wildfires rage in Hollywood Hills

wildfire

Thousands flee as raging wildfires wreak havoc on landmarks & lives in LA

First lady Kim Keon Hee

South Korea's impeached president's wife found guilty of plagiarism

wildfire

LA wildfires ravage Hollywood Hills, celebrities lose homes in blaze

Topics : Elon Musk UK govt UK Prime Minister BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEStandard Glass Lining IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLos Angeles wildfires LIVE updatesBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon