Business Standard

Thursday, January 09, 2025 | 12:34 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / LA wildfires ravage Hollywood Hills, celebrities lose homes in blaze

LA wildfires ravage Hollywood Hills, celebrities lose homes in blaze

As six fierce wildfires engulf Los Angeles, over 130,000 people have been ordered to evacuate. President Joe Biden cancelled his final foreign trip to Italy to oversee the response to the wildfires

wildfire

Photo: Bloomberg

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A relentless wildfire erupted in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday night, inching close to iconic landmarks like the Hollywood Bowl and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. As firefighters grappled with multiple blazes raging across Los Angeles, the city found itself battling not just flames but also fear and destruction on an unprecedented scale.
 
The fast-spreading ‘Sunset Fire’ cast an eerie glow over the entertainment capital, disrupting the streets near Grauman’s Chinese Theatre and Madame Tussauds. Helicopters buzzed low overhead, dousing flames with water, while tourists and residents evacuated hotels on foot, towing suitcases through gridlocked streets, reported news agency AP.  Also Read: los angeles wildfires Updates
 

Thousands forced to flee

Over 130,000 people have been ordered to evacuate as six massive wildfires, which have claimed five lives so far, continue to wreak havoc. More than 1,000 homes and buildings have been reduced to ashes, with entire neighbourhoods destroyed. Among the hardest-hit areas is Pacific Palisades, a coastal enclave known for its celebrity homes, where the devastation is said to be the worst in modern LA history.  
 
Swimming pools are now pools of soot, and charred luxury cars sit on melted tires. Streets that were once lined with California Mission-style homes now resemble a post-apocalyptic wasteland, with blackened fireplaces and twisted iron railings, the AP report said.

Erratic winds intensify wildfire

While Wednesday brought a slight respite from the hurricane-force winds that fanned the flames earlier in the week, firefighters warned that the battle is far from over. Erratic gusts of up to 129 kmph are still complicating containment efforts, with embers carried miles ahead of the fires, igniting new hotspots. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass described the situation as ‘unpredictable’, and Fire Chief Chad Augustin admitted the city’s resources are stretched to their limits.  

Also Read

Wildfires, Wild fire, fires, California, Los Angeles

Los Angeles wildfires LIVE updates: 5 dead, thousands evacuate as wildfires rage in Hollywood Hills

Joe Biden

Biden cancels his Italy trip to focus on response to Los Angeles wildfires

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 450 pts at 77,700; Energy, PSU stocks crack, FMCGs rise

Hussain Sajwani

Who is Hussain Sajwani, the man behind Trump's $20 bn data center plan?

CBSE CTET 2024

CTET 2024: Dec result releasing soon at official website, steps to check

 
Pasadena’s ‘Eaton Fire’ has already damaged around 500 structures, while the city’s water system struggles to keep up with the demand.

Joe Biden cancels last foreign trip

The outgoing US President, Biden, has called off his final foreign trip of his presidency to Italy to oversee the response to the wildfires in California, according to AP.
 
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the US President said, “We’re prepared to do anything and everything, as long as it takes, to contain the Southern California fires and help reconstruct. But we know it’ll be a hell of a long way. The federal government is here to stay as long as you need us.”

Celebrities lose homes in wildfire

Several Hollywood stars, including Mandy Moore and Paris Hilton, have lost their homes. Billy Crystal shared the devastation of losing the home where he and his wife raised their children and grandchildren, calling it “a place filled with love and irreplaceable memories”.
 
Meanwhile, landmarks like Palisades Charter High School, known for its appearances in Hollywood productions like Carrie and Teen Wolf, have been damaged. Universal Studios has suspended production, and its theme park remains closed as the fires rage on.
 
The increasing frequency and intensity of wildfires in California have raised alarms about the effects of climate change. Warmer temperatures and prolonged dry spells are extending fire seasons, leaving communities with little reprieve. This year, Southern California has seen almost no rainfall since May, creating the perfect storm for wildfires fuelled by Santa Ana winds.  

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's imperialism: 'America First' candidate's new preoccupation

Shigeru Ishiba, Shigeru, Ishiba, Japan PM

Japan's PM heads to Malaysia, Indonesia to boost defence, economic ties

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump's inaugural committee raises record $170 million in donations

Japan flag, Japan

Apollo plans to expand in Japan, add staff to its Asia wealth business

US flag, US, united states

US settles with Johns Hopkins over 'discrimination' against Arabs, Jews

Topics : Los Angeles fire Los Angeles BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEStandard Glass Lining IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLos Angeles wildfires LIVE updatesBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon