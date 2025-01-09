Business Standard

South Korea's impeached president's wife found guilty of plagiarism

South Korea's impeached president's wife found guilty of plagiarism

Sookmyung Women's University shared findings from a 2022 investigation into Kim Keon-hee's 1999 master's thesis, granting her until January's end to appeal

First lady Kim Keon Hee | Photo by Flickr

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Troubles mount for impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol as his wife, Kim Keon-hee, was found guilty of plagiarising her master’s thesis. According to a report by the South China Morning Post on Thursday, Sookmyung Women’s University revealed findings from an investigation launched in 2022, focusing on Kim’s 1999 dissertation submitted to its graduate school of education.
 
The university provided its findings to Kim in December, giving her until the end of January to challenge the report. Should Kim appeal, Sookmyung Women’s University will reassess her case before issuing a final verdict, according to sources cited by Yonhap, a South Korean news agency.
 
 

Who is Kim Keon-hee?

Born in 1972, Kim studied painting at Kyonggi University before earning a master’s degree in art education and a doctorate in digital content design. She has held teaching positions and founded Covana Contents, a cultural content company, in 2007. Kim married Yoon in 2012 after a long acquaintance.
 

Academic controversies

This is not the first academic controversy involving Kim. In 2022, Kookmin University cleared her of plagiarism concerning her 2008 doctoral dissertation in design.
 
Kim has also faced various allegations, including stock market manipulation and interference in election nominations.

President Yoon’s impeachment

The timing of these revelations adds to the challenges faced by President Yoon, who is grappling with a significant political crisis. Following his unsuccessful attempt to impose martial law, Yoon has faced impeachment and ongoing legal battles. He remains under investigation by the Corruption Investigation Office, which secured a new arrest warrant after the initial one expired.
 
Despite his impeachment, Yoon has resisted arrest and continues to reside in the presidential residence, shielded by loyal security personnel. His presidency has been marked by instability, and recent developments further threaten his political standing.
 
The plagiarism accusation against Kim adds another layer of controversy to an already embattled presidency.
   

South Korea Impeachment Plagiarism

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

