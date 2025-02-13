Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 09:00 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Elon Musk's all-cash bid for startup undercuts legal attack, says OpenAI

Elon Musk's all-cash bid for startup undercuts legal attack, says OpenAI

Altman has spurned the buyout offer, saying the company is not for sale

Sam Altman

Maker of ChatGPT and chief executive officer Sam Altman | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Malathi Nayak
 
Elon Musk’s all-cash bid to buy OpenAI debunks arguments he’s making in court that the artificial intelligence startup’s assets cannot be “transferred away” for “private gain,” lawyers for the maker of ChatGPT and chief executive officer Sam Altman said in a court filing.
 
The unsolicited Feb. 10 offer by Musk and a coalition of deep-pocketed investors to acquire OpenAI for $97.4 billion shows that his request for a court order immediately blocking OpenAI’s conversion to a for-profit business is “an improper bid to undermine a competitor,” according to the filing Wednesday in federal court in Oakland, California.
 
 
Musk’s lawyer Marc Toberoff didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
 
The filing, which includes the text of the offer, comes as both billionaires await a ruling by US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers on Musk’s request to halt OpenAI’s restructuring plans while he pursues claims that the startup’s relationship with Microsoft Corp. violates antitrust law. 

Also Read

Adobe

Adobe launches first version of AI video tool to compete with OpenAI

Sam Altman

OpenAI to introduce AI agents that can do jobs of engineers: Sam Altman

OpenAi

OpenAI says it does not use Indian media groups' content to train ChatGPT

Sam Altman, Elon Musk

Sam Altman slams Elon Musk: 'I feel for him, don't think he's happy'

Indians, working women, women

Here's why China's DeepSeek is India's final call to board the AI flight

 
Rogers signaled at a Feb. 4 hearing she wasn’t convinced she needs to take immediate action against OpenAI. She said she will probably let Musk take OpenAI to trial — and require him to testify — over at least some of his claims. Lawyers told the judge the earliest a trial could take place is in late 2026.
 
Altman has spurned the buyout offer, saying the company is “not for sale,” and called the overture by Musk, who owns rival startup xAI, an attempt to “slow us down.”
 
Musk’s move to take control of OpenAI contradicts his position in court that a transfer of the startup’s assets through restructuring would breach its mission as a charitable trust, according to Wednesday’s filing.
 
“Out of court, those constraints evidently do not apply, so long as Musk and his allies are the buyers,” the OpenAI lawyers said. “Musk would have OpenAI, Inc. transfer all of its assets to him, for his economic benefit and that of his competing AI business and hand-picked private investors.”
 
The case is Musk v. Altman, 4:24-cv-04722, US District Court, Northern District of California (Oakland).

More From This Section

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk

Elon Musk's X agrees to pay about $10 million to settle Trump's lawsuit

Nissan, Honda

Nissan, Honda set to update on uncertain ties after merger talks stall

Donald Trump, Trump

About 75,000 US federal workers accept Trump admin's buyout programme

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump readies tariffs on trade partners, setting up major economic showdown

White House

White House claims Gulf of Mexico has been renamed, calls it a 'fact'

Topics : Elon Musk OpenAI ChatGPT artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon