Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 11:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Elon Musk's DOGE cuts $400 mn in AmeriCorps grants affecting thousands

Elon Musk's DOGE cuts $400 mn in AmeriCorps grants affecting thousands

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, was created in 1993 by President Bill Clinton and annually enrolls over 200,000 individuals to serve organisations

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Termination notices for the grants started going out Friday (Photo: PTI)

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), headed by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, has directed AmeriCorps to cut nearly $400 million in grants, about 41 per cent of the agency's total funding for grants, according to three individuals familiar with the situation who requested anonymity, The Washington Post reported.

AmeriCorps is the federal agency for national service and volunteerism. Every year, it enrolls more than 200,000 individuals to serve organisations. It was created in 1993 by President Bill Clinton, who moved under its umbrella Volunteers in Service to America (VISTA), an anti-poverty program established in 1965 by President Lyndon B Johnson.

 

This move will impact 1,031 organisations and approximately 32,465 AmeriCorps members and senior volunteers, the sources said. AmeriCorps' budget for the 2025 fiscal year is around $1 billion.

Termination notices for the grants started going out Friday. Recipients were told that their award "no longer effectuates agency priorities," according to notices reviewed by The Washington Post.

Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday issued a statement after California received notice from the federal government of termination of its AmeriCorps grant programmes.

Also Read

x, Twitter

New financials from Musk's X debt sale show shift toward AI, subscriptions

Elon Musk, DOGE, Tesla CEO

100 days of DOGE: Deep cuts spark chaos and delays across US agencies

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley looking to sell remaining $1.23 billion of X debt: Report

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

Americans see govt as inefficient, but sceptical if Musk & DOGE can fix it

Elon Musk, Musk

Tesla's Q1 slump sees Musk shifting focus, but challenges loom for company

"Last week, Governor Newsom announced that as the Trump Administration dismantles the AmeriCorps service program, California will both challenge the illegal action in court and accelerate recruitment for the California Service Corps program -- already the largest service corps in the nation, surpassing the size of the Peace Corps. When the devastating fires struck Los Angeles earlier this year, AmeriCorps members were on the ground, distributing supplies and supporting families. The agency's shutdown hamstrings these efforts," the statement said.

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana) also expressed disappointment at the cuts and said that although he supports "eliminating waste," he would object to cutting AmeriCorps grants.

In a post on X on Saturday, Cassidy wrote, "Getting various reports that DOGE RIFs at @AmeriCorps are being extended to the cancellation of Congressionally appropriated grants. Attempting to get more information from DOGE/OMB to confirm or disprove these reports. I support improving efficiency and eliminating waste, but I would have to object to cutting AmeriCorps grants like those that support Louisiana's veterans and organisations that provide crucial support after hurricanes and natural disasters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

police, US police, NYPD, law, crime

Judge voices 'suspicion' after two-year-old US citizen deported to Honduras

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

North Korean leader Kim unveils new naval destroyer, cites US as threat

Taiwan flag, Taiwan

Taiwan detects one aircraft, 8 Chinese naval vessels around its territory

insolvency

Judge blocks Trump admin from nixing federal staff's collective bargaining

Pam Bondi

US DOJ to resume subpoenas for journalists in leaks crackdown: Pam Bondi

Topics : Elon Musk Donald Trump Donald Trump administration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayRIL Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon