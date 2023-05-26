close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Elon Musk's Neuralink says it has US FDA approval for human trials

Neuralink isn't the first brain-computer interface company to enter human trials, and the field has become competitive since the company's founding

Bloomberg
Neuralink

3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 11:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Neuralink, Elon Musk’s brain-implant company, said it received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to conduct human clinical trials.
“This is the result of incredible work by the Neuralink team in close collaboration with the FDA and represents an important first step that will one day allow our technology to help many people,” the company said Thursday in a tweet.

The FDA and Neuralink did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The startup is developing a small device that will link the brain to a computer, consisting of electrode-laced wires. Placing the device requires drilling into the skull.
The approval is a major step for Neuralink, which was founded in 2016. The startup has attracted some top neuroscientists to work on its brain implant, although many have since moved on to other companies or academia. For many years, Musk has said that the company was close to FDA approval for in-human trials, but the goal had been elusive.

Neuralink’s device could help people with paralysis or traumatic brain injuries communicate and control a computer using only their thoughts. Eventually, aside from helping people who are sick, Musk has hypothesized that the device could enable humankind to keep up with advances being made by artificial intelligence.
Neuralink isn’t the first brain-computer interface company to enter human trials, and the field has become competitive since the company’s founding. For example, Synchron has already enrolled its first US patient in a clinical trial, putting the company’s implant on a path toward possible regulatory approval for wider use in people with paralysis. Synchron’s device is less invasive than Neuralink’s, and works using a different technology.

Also Read

Elon Musk credits father for teaching 'physics, engineering & construction'

US FDA rejected Musk-run Neuralink's bid to implant chip in human brain

Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally'

Elon Musk's Neuralink hopes to implant computer in human brain in 6 months

Analysts turn cautious on Cipla as US FDA action delays key US launches

Bad time for television? Writers on strike and popular shows to end

Turkey election 2023: What's at stake in the runoff, how close is the race?

Tesla Superchargers may become the standard for EV charging: Ford CEO

US Federal Reserve 'pause' on rate hikes in doubt after strong US data

OpenAI boss downplays fears ChatGPT maker could leave Europe over AI rules


Musk’s startup has raised alarms with some animal rights groups for its testing on primates. The US Transportation Department began an investigation into the company after an animal advocacy group said it obtained emails suggesting the startup did not follow proper procedure when shipping possibly hazardous materials. 
ALL IN THE HEAD
 
What is Neuralink?
 
Founded by Elon Musk, Neuralink is an American neurotechnology company. Its device has a chip that processes and transmits neural signals that could be transmitted to a computer or a phone
Why connect our brains to computers?
  • To be able to learn things faster, have instant access to information, and communicate with others using only thoughts 
  • The company believes its device will eventually be able to restore neural activity inside the body, allowing those with spinal cord injuries to move limbs
CONTROVERSY AROUND ANIMAL TESTING
The company is facing a federal probe for potential animal-welfare violations. In all, the company has killed about 1,500 animals, including more than 280 sheep, pigs and monkeys, following experiments since 2018

Source: Agencies

Topics : Elon Musk US FDA

First Published: May 26 2023 | 11:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Turkey election 2023: What's at stake in the runoff, how close is the race?

Istanbul
2 min read

9 years of PM Narendra Modi's govt: Leaders outline 'hits', road ahead

PM Modi
3 min read

Bank of India lowers peak interest rate, offers 7% for one-year deposits

BOI, United Bank to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore via bonds
1 min read

Mahindra & Mahindra increases capex outlay for FY22-24 to Rs 15,900 cr

M&amp;M draws aggressive 6-year plan for auto and farm equipment segments
2 min read

CM Sukhu announces zoological park worth Rs 300 cr in Kangra district

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Himachal Pradesh CM
2 min read

Most Popular

US consumer spending beats expectations in April; inflation picks up

united states
3 min read

Emerging US debt deal would raise limit, cap spending for two years

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, center, speaks to members of the media while arriving at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
5 min read

Micky Jagtiani, founder of retail giant Landmark Group, passes away at 70

Micky Jagtiani
2 min read

LIVE: PM Modi says new Parliament building will make every Indian proud

Narendra Modi, PM Modi
1 min read

DGCA required to deregister aircraft: Go First lessors to Delhi HC

Image
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon