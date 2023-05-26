Turkey election 2023: What's at stake in the runoff, how close is the race?

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan aims to extend his rule into a third decade in an election on Sunday, with the momentum seen in his favour in the runoff vote after a first round showed him ahead of his challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

Erdogan’s critics say his government has muzzled dissent, eroded rights, and brought the judicial system under its sway, a charge denied by officials who say it has protected citizens in the face of security threats including a 2016 coup attempt.

The most powerful leader since Mustafa Kemal Ataturk founded the modern Turkish republic, Erdogan and his AK Party have shifted Turkey away from Ataturk’s secular blueprint.