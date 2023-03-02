JUST IN
Analysts turn cautious on Cipla as US FDA action delays key US launches
4 Adani Group stocks log block deals; shares worth Rs 15K cr change hands
Sonata Software hits new high; stock up 44% since start of the year
How will the markets read into the state election outcome in 2023?
Rail Vikas up 10% as JV emerges lowest bidder for 200 Vande Bharat trains
Stock Market Live: Sensex down 300pts, Nifty below 17,400; Smallcaps outrun
Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, NMDC, PVR, Lupin, Sunteck Realty, Tata Motors
Sebi imposes Rs 6 lakh penalty on MCX in data entry norms case
Six of 10 Adani stocks hit upper circuit on $3-billion loan buzz
Sebi penalises individual for flouting market norms in BOI AXA Mutual Fund
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
4 Adani Group stocks log block deals; shares worth Rs 15K cr change hands
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Analysts turn cautious on Cipla as US FDA action delays key US launches

Analysts believe that some of the recent observations from the US FDA are critical in nature and could lead to a potential Official Action Indicated (OAI) classification for the Indore plant

Topics
Cipla | Markets | Pharma sector

Harshita Singh  |  New Delhi 

Cipla, Cipla logo, Cipla headquarters
An employee works at the reception area of Cipla at its headquarters in Mumbai. Photo: Reuters

Analysts have turned cautious on Cipla, as the recently issued form 483 by the US FDA with eight observations to its Pithampur (Indore) plant is expected to delay the launch of the company’s key generic – Advair – in the US. The Indore plant contributes around 5 per cent of Cipla's revenues, as per analysts' estimates.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Cipla

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 11:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.