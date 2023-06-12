close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Kairan Quazi as software engineer

Elon Musk spacecraft company SpaceX hired a 14 years old software engineer, who cleared SpaceX's 'technically challenging, fun' interview. Kairan Quazi will join the Starlink engineering team soon.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
SpaceX

SpaceX hired 14 years old software engineer

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 11:57 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Elon Musk-owned SpaceX hired a 14 years old software engineer who cleared SpaceX's ‘technically challenging, fun’ interview process. Kairan Quazi becomes the youngest person to be hired by any spacecraft company.
Quazi wrote a LinkedIn post on Thursday, sharing his excitement to join the coolest company on the planet. He's set to join SpaceX as a Software Engineer on the Starlink engineering team.

In his LinkedIn post, he also showed gratitude to the company that did not use his age as an arbitrary and outdated proxy for maturity and ability.
In a LinkedIn post he shared on Thursday, he also shared his journey where he wrote that his early access to transformational leadership began as a 9 years old. His journey begins when Las Positas College enrolled a third-grade student Kairan Quazi into a full-time mathematics A.S. degree program. 

After a few months, his career trajectory changed when he walked into a meeting with Lama Nachman at Intel Labs and walked out with a generative AI opportunity.
In his LinkedIn post, he also thanked SpaceX for the transparent interview process, he wrote, "A huge thank you to my team at SpaceX for the most transparent, technically challenging, and FUN interview process. Colin Compton, I knew from our first conversation that I found my people. I am packing my rain boots and ready for July!"

Also Read

Elon Musk credits father for teaching 'physics, engineering & construction'

Elon Musk begins second day of China visit after emphasizing ties

Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally'

Non-Tech industries to hire over 1 mn tech talent by FY28: TeamLease report

SpaceX launches four astronauts from US, Russia, and UAE to space station

Biden to host Nato's Stoltenberg as competition to replace him heats up

China tells last Indian journalist in country to leave by this month

Billionaire George Soros hands over reins of $25 bn empire to son, Alex

Kim Jong-un voices willingness to build stronger strategic ties with Russia

Ukraine dam collapse is both quick disaster and lax ecological catastrophe


Quazi's LinkedIn bio says that his personality is fun, fearless, and driven by an intense intellectual curiosity.
Santa Clara University also praised Kairan Quazi as he became the youngest graduate in Santa Clara's 172-years history. 

Santa Clara University also published a post on LinkedIn, and they further wrote, "During his time at SCU, Kairan actively participated in the Association for Computer Machinery and was a senior senator in the Associated Student Government. The talented 14-year-old also found himself in high demand as a tutor, quickly becoming one of the most sought-after members of the tutoring staff."
The 14 years old, through social media, shared his preparation for a major job interview, and after a few months, he shared the screenshot of the job acceptance letter from SpaceX.

The next step for Quazi is to move to Washington State with his mother to start work.
Topics : Elon Musk SpaceX software engineer

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 11:57 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Kairan Quazi as software engineer

SpaceX
2 min read

Patna administration asks to shut all academic institutions till June 18

schools, children
1 min read

Rupee appreciates by 7 paise to 82.40 against US dollar in early trade

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency
2 min read

Most Popular

World Bank needs new playbook to boost private investment in EMs: Banga

Ajay Banga, Banga
2 min read

China tells last Indian journalist in country to leave by this month

China
3 min read

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan booked in yet another case of land scam

PTI chief Imran Khan at a Lahore court, on Friday pti/ap
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon