Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Kairan Quazi as software engineer



Quazi wrote a LinkedIn post on Thursday, sharing his excitement to join the coolest company on the planet. He's set to join SpaceX as a Software Engineer on the Starlink engineering team. Elon Musk-owned SpaceX hired a 14 years old software engineer who cleared SpaceX's ‘technically challenging, fun’ interview process. Kairan Quazi becomes the youngest person to be hired by any spacecraft company.



In a LinkedIn post he shared on Thursday, he also shared his journey where he wrote that his early access to transformational leadership began as a 9 years old. His journey begins when Las Positas College enrolled a third-grade student Kairan Quazi into a full-time mathematics A.S. degree program. In his LinkedIn post, he also showed gratitude to the company that did not use his age as an arbitrary and outdated proxy for maturity and ability.



In his LinkedIn post, he also thanked SpaceX for the transparent interview process, he wrote, "A huge thank you to my team at SpaceX for the most transparent, technically challenging, and FUN interview process. Colin Compton, I knew from our first conversation that I found my people. I am packing my rain boots and ready for July!" After a few months, his career trajectory changed when he walked into a meeting with Lama Nachman at Intel Labs and walked out with a generative AI opportunity.

Santa Clara University also praised Kairan Quazi as he became the youngest graduate in Santa Clara's 172-years history. Quazi's LinkedIn bio says that his personality is fun, fearless, and driven by an intense intellectual curiosity.



The 14 years old, through social media, shared his preparation for a major job interview, and after a few months, he shared the screenshot of the job acceptance letter from SpaceX. Santa Clara University also published a post on LinkedIn, and they further wrote, "During his time at SCU, Kairan actively participated in the Association for Computer Machinery and was a senior senator in the Associated Student Government. The talented 14-year-old also found himself in high demand as a tutor, quickly becoming one of the most sought-after members of the tutoring staff."

The next step for Quazi is to move to Washington State with his mother to start work.

