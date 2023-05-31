Also Read

Why is Tesla so confused about Indian market? Challenges and opportunities

Elon Musk credits father for teaching 'physics, engineering & construction'

Tesla recalls 1.1 million electric cars from China over braking defect

After China, Tesla now announces price cuts on its electric vehicles in US

Elon Musk to visit China this weekend with possible Tesla plant stop

US military complains of unsafe, aggressive move by Chinese fighter jet

LIVE: BJP threatening people, misusing agencies, says Rahul Gandhi In US

US sanctions Chinese, Mexican companies over pill making machinery

US aid for Ukraine will total about $300 mn, include munitions for drones