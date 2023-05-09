close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Emergency declared in New Zealand amid floods; school student missing

Severe weather has plagued the North Island this year. In January, four people were killed when floodwaters hit Auckland

AP Wellington
Floods

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 10:36 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Authorities in Auckland declared a state of emergency Tuesday as flooding again hit New Zealand's largest city.

Further north in the city of Whangarei, a high school student was missing after a school group that was exploring caves got into trouble when floodwaters hit.

Fire and emergency crews said they had responded to more than 200 calls, most of them in Auckland. Many were for floodwaters entering buildings, but they had also responded to landslides, falling trees and trapped cars.

Severe weather has plagued the North Island this year. In January, four people were killed when floodwaters hit Auckland. In February, 11 people died when Cyclone Gabrielle hit.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said it was a difficult time for the region.

We will get through this. We will support Auckland through it, he told reporters. We know that it's tough coming on top of everything else that they've been dealing with, but right now my request to people is just to keep yourself safe.

Also Read

Chris Hipkins sworn in as New Zealand PM, succeeds Jacinda Ardern

Chris Hipkins to succeed Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand prime minister

Three killed as Cyclone Gabrielle lashes New Zealand, say officials

Indian companies need to reduce corporate flying emissions: Report

Mann Ki Baat can rightly be termed as Jan Jan Ki Baat: NID Chief Patron

Pak, Chinese, Afghan diplomats agree to extend CPEC to Afghanistan

US Treasury Secretary Yellen calls CEOs with warning on US debt ceiling

Oil giant Saudi Aramco reports $31.88 billion profit in Jan-Mar quarter

207 shootings in US in 2023, as of May 7; highest in a year since 2013

N Korean media calls for increased farming output amid food shortage crisis

Authorities said heavy rain was expected to continue off and on through until midnight, although they hoped the most severe downpours may have already passed. Some train and bus services were canceled, and authorities urged people to avoid unnecessary travel.

Police said a group of students had been doing an exercise at the Abbey Caves in Whangarei when they got into trouble. Search and rescue crews were trying to find the missing student, police said, while the other students had made it out safely.

Local media reported the missing boy had been swept away by floodwaters.

Hipkins said he was still seeking more information on what had happened to the student.

I do want to express my deep concern there and my absolute support for the school community," Hipkins said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : New Zealand flood

First Published: May 09 2023 | 2:16 PM IST

Latest News

View More

State power utilities should monetise unused optic fibre infra: Assocham

Optical fibre cable
2 min read

Oil giant Saudi Aramco reports $31.88 billion profit in Jan-Mar quarter

Saudi Aramco
2 min read

SC objects to Amit Shah's statement on 4% Muslim quota in Karnataka

Photo: PTI
2 min read

SSC CHSL Notification 2023 out; Dates, Vacancies, All you need to know

SSC CHSL Notification 2023 out
2 min read

Overall connected vehicle technology grows 60% on year in Jan-Mar

auto, manufacturing, automobile, cars, car
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

LinkedIn lays off 716 employees in a bid to 'streamline' its operations

The logo for LinkedIn Corporation, a social networking networking website for people in professional occupations, is shown in Mountain View, California
2 min read

Pakistan could default in the absence of IMF bailout loans, warns Moody's

Pakistan
2 min read

Goldman Sachs joins Barclays in bet against Fed rate cuts this year

The Federal Reserve building in Washington DC. Photo: Reuters
2 min read

India and Israel to 're-accelerate' work to strengthen strategic relations

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel Eli Cohen being received upon his arrival in New Delhi
8 min read

Banks report tougher credit standards in wake of failures: US Fed report

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon